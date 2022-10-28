Police charge man who threatened to stab wife on neck in Boon Lay Drive

Two men in Singapore have been charged for their suspected involvement in separate cases of family violence.

First case

In the first case, a 57-year-old man will be charged for allegedly causing alarm and assaulting his wife on Oct. 25, 2022.

Preliminary investigations revealed that during a dispute, the man allegedly hurled vulgarities at his wife and assaulted her by twisting her arm twice.

The man is also being investigated for previous incidents of family violence.

The man was charged on Oct. 27 with the offence of using abusive words likely to cause alarm, which is punishable under the Protection from Harassment Act and the offence of voluntarily causing hurt.

The offence of using abusive words likely to cause alarm carries a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Second case

In the second case, a 47-year-old man was charged for his suspected involvement in a case of criminal intimidation.

On Oct. 21 at about 10.30pm, the police received a report of the victim allegedly being threatened by her husband at Block 191 Boon Lay Drive a day earlier at about 11.30pm.

Investigations revealed that the man had a dispute with his wife and sent voice messages threatening to stab her on the neck.

The man is also being investigated for previous incidents of family violence.

The man was charged on Oct. 27 with the offence of criminal intimidation.

The offence of criminal intimidation where the threat is to cause death or grievous hurt carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine, or both.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

Top photo via Google Map