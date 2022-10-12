Back

Cyclist killed along Nicoll Drive in 2019: Family seeking at least S$250,000 damages from lorry driver & his company

Mark Anthony Kirk Doney, 55, had been cycling along Nicoll Drive towards Changi Coast Road when a lorry unexpectedly turned out of a parking lot.

Lean Jinghui | October 12, 2022, 10:45 AM

The family of an Australian cyclist who passed away in a 2019 accident is seeking compensatory damages of at least S$250,000 from the lorry driver and his company implicated in the accident.

Background of 2019 accident

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fatal accident happened on Nov. 10, 2019, at around 7:30pm.

Mark Anthony Kirk Doney, 55, was cycling along Nicoll Drive towards Changi Coast Road when a lorry unexpectedly turned out of a parking lot.

Unable to brake in time, Doney collided headfirst with the lorry.

He subsequently passed away due to severe traumatic injuries, including loss of oxygen and blood flow to the brain, and cervical spine fractures.

According to Shin Min, he leaves behind his wife, Xie Yunzhen, 42, as well as three children, aged eight, 10, and 11 respectively.

Sole breadwinner of the family of five

Before his death, Doney had been a Singapore permanent resident, and worked as a self-employed visual effects designer and artist.

He was the sole breadwinner for the family of five, and often travelled abroad for projects, reportedly earning an annual income of about S$225,400.

On the morning of Oct. 10, 2022, Xie and her three children filed a claim in the High Court, against the lorry driver Selvakumar Ranjan and his company, NTT Transport Sdn Bhd.

Shin Min reported that according to Xie's claim for compensation, Selvakumar's negligent driving had resulted in Doney's death, and because Doney was the only pillar of financial support for the family, this had resulted in huge losses for the family.

The claim also pointed out that heavier vehicles, such as Selvakumar's lorry, were not allowed for use in the parking lot in the first place.

Various behaviours that Selvakumar had displayed, including abruptly turning out of the parking lot, and not giving way to her husband, were also indicative of negligent driving, Xie argued.

S$61,636.98 for husband's medical, cremation & other expenses

According to Shin Min, the family added that Doney had also been in the midst of planning for more projects and taking his career to the next level when the accident happened.

The increased annual income he would have been earning would have significantly improved the family's quality of life over time.

Xie is claiming S$61,636.98 in compensation from the driver, as well as NTT Transport Sdn Bhd, with regards to her husband's medical expenses, his cremation, lawsuits in Australia, his bicycle, as well as other personal expenses.

The final amount of compensation will be determined by the High Court after the trial has concluded.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News 

