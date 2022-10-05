Back

Family of 5 allegedly catching terrapins near Waterway Point

Refrain from disturbing wildlife.

Gawain Pek | October 05, 2022, 09:20 PM

When Janix, Angie and Alice were out last Wednesday (Sep. 28), they came across a family of five handling a few terrapins.

The group of friends shared that the incident took place along Punggol waterway near Waterway Point.

"There were two adults and three kids", the trio shared.

"The adults were about 60 to 70 [years old], kids the oldest was five", the trio added.

Allegedly kicked the terrapins

In a series of photos shared with Mothership, a terrapin could be seen flipped upside down as the family stood by.

A young toddler can also be seen reaching out to grab the upturned terrapin.

The terrapin appeared to have retracted its head and limbs.

  

The three friends shared that they observed the family repeat their behaviour "multiple more times" on the same day.

The trio also observed the adults allegedly kicking the terrapins.

A man along with a little girl eventually joined to watch, but "they did not do harm to the turtle", they recounted.

More than one terrapin

In a footage shared by the trio, the friends could be heard discussing the incident.

In the video, they pointed out that at least one other terrapin was removed from the water body before the video was filmed.

A terrapin can also be seen flipping itself over and diving back into the water.

One of the adults had crossed the metal chain barrier and was standing at the edge of the platform.

Be responsible and refrain from disturbing wildlife

According to the Wildlife Act, a person must not "intentionally kill, trap, take or keep any wildlife in any place" unless they have approval.

Earlier in February 2022, crowds were observed at Changi Beach collecting various biodiversity.

NParks advised those visiting the inter-tidal areas to recreate "responsibly", and to refrain from touching, collecting or trampling on any wildlife in the area.

Terrapins, or the Red-eared slider, are known to be an invasive species in some countries. Originated from the North America, They are non-native to Singapore and are commonly found in our natural environment, partly due to illegal pet release.

All photos and video courtesy of Janix

