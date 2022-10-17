S'pore man, 25, allegedly sold fake Rolex watches via Facebook, victims lost more than S$88,000

The Singapore police have arrested a 25-year-old man for his suspected involvement in scams related to the purported sale of fake Rolex watches.

Between May and October 2022, victims made police reports about being cheated by an online seller, who had allegedly advertised the sale of Rolex watches via Facebook Marketplace.

The man was believed to have met with the victims and handed over fake Rolex watches upon receiving their payments via PayNow.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Oct. 13.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in other similar cases with losses amounting to more than S$88,000.

The man was charged in court on Oct. 15 with cheating.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Advisory

The police advised members of the public to take precautions when making online purchases.

These precautions include only making purchases from authorised sellers or reputable sources, opting for buyer protection by using in-built payment options that release payment to the seller only upon delivery, and avoid making bank transfer payments directly to the seller despite the promise of a better or faster deal.

Members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force