F1 race start delayed due to rain

The start of the Singapore Grand Prix has been delayed due to rain.

🚨 The pit lane open and start procedure have been delayed



The race was due to start at 20:00 (local time)#SingaporeGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/MYgWv2KeJH — Formula 1 (@F1) October 2, 2022

As of 8pm, F1 has said that the pit lane would open at 8:25pm with the formation lap to start at 9:05pm.

According to F1's sporting rules:

"40 minutes before the start of the formation lap the pit exit will be opened and all cars, including any that are required to start the race from the pit lane, will be permitted to leave the pit lane to cover a reconnaissance lap."

Spectators are still braving the rain for the start of the Grand Prix.

Here is a reaction from Williams Racing.

Image from Williams Racing and MeWatch