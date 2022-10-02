Back

F1 race start delayed due to rain

Rain.

Nyi Nyi Thet | October 02, 2022, 08:04 PM



Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

The start of the Singapore Grand Prix has been delayed due to rain.

As of 8pm, F1 has said that the pit lane would open at 8:25pm with the formation lap to start at 9:05pm.

According to F1's sporting rules:

"40 minutes before the start of the formation lap the pit exit will be opened and all cars, including any that are required to start the race from the pit lane, will be permitted to leave the pit lane to cover a reconnaissance lap."

Spectators are still braving the rain for the start of the Grand Prix.

Here is a reaction from Williams Racing.

Image from Williams Racing and MeWatch

