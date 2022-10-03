Back

Two F1 fans in S'pore have splashing good time in puddle after heavy downpour

When life gives you lemons.

Gawain Pek | October 03, 2022, 04:51 PM

Events

Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

While some at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix struggled with mud caused by the heavy downpour this past weekend, two F1 goers brought out their inner child and welcomed the rainfall.

Splashing good time

In a seven-seconds TikTok clip posted by @feektok, two men can be seen having a whale of a time in a puddle.

One of them had decided to plop himself in the puddle, frolicking away as if he was making the melted version of a "snow angel".

Another man, probably his friend, stood by with a drink in hand.

While not joining his friend in the deep puddle, he had some fun of his own as well by splashing at his friend with his feet.

Clip via @FeekTok/TikTok.

The man on the ground then got down on his knees and scooped a ridiculous amount of water over his head as if he was washing his hair.

Clip via @FeekTok/TikTok.

The two men were clad in what appears to be Red Bull racing team t-shirts.

Anderson Bridge and the Fullerton Hotel can be seen in the background of the clip, placing the spontaneous water playground somewhere along Queen Elizabeth Walk.

@feektok when life gives you rainclouds, mud and a wet race, i guess you can swim in it 😭 #singaporegp ♬ original sound - ar1esluver

"tomorrow fever"

@feektok wrote in the captions that "when life gives you rainclouds, mud and a wet race, i guess you can swim in it".

Commenters were divided in their responses to the behaviour.

One user expressed that these people knew how to enjoy themselves, before quickly getting shot down by others for double standards:

Image via @feektok/TikTok

Another poked fun at the two supposed Red Bull fans, pointing out how Red Bull driver Max Verstappen could not secure the world championship over the weekend:

One comment typified a Singaporean response to playing in the rain:

Image via @feektok/TikTok

Top image via @feektok/TikTok

Related articles

Indranee Rajah refutes Leong Mun Wai's 'cynical' portrayal of govt spending in SPH Media Trust & Sports Hub deals

The government's rationale behind the SPH Media Trust and Sports Hub decisions have previously been discussed in Parliament.

October 03, 2022, 11:21 PM

M'sian parliament can't be dissolved on Oct. 3 as Agong hasn't returned from S'pore's F1

UMNO wants to hold the election monSoon.

October 03, 2022, 10:21 PM

Woman sells Bedok flat as neighbour's parrot too noisy day & night affecting her sleep

One reason to sell your home.

October 03, 2022, 08:19 PM

Otters kill over 40 koi & fishes leaving Bukit Timah resident too 'traumatised' to rear fish again

This is the first time this has happened to him in the 20-plus years he has lived there.

October 03, 2022, 07:07 PM

700 junior doctors recruited every year, over 90% are local: MOH Holdings

A spokesperson also highlighted that doctors recruited from overseas must be from approved universities.

October 03, 2022, 07:06 PM

S'pore F1 fans join Red Bull's Sergio 'Checo' Pérez on casual jog along Marina Bay Street Circuit

Warming up.

October 03, 2022, 06:48 PM

6 easy & convenient ways to save money for the upcoming year-end festivities

Nice.

October 03, 2022, 06:45 PM

Car on BKE slip road drives against flow of traffic, hits motorcyclist, allegedly drives off

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to hospital.

October 03, 2022, 06:28 PM

MOM took action against 300 companies found to be discriminatory from 2017 to 2021: Tan See Leng

These companies breached the Fair Consideration Framework, which required employers to consider all candidates fairly.

October 03, 2022, 06:05 PM

Trade without using actual money, organiser donating S$1 for every participant

Learn trading while being part of a good cause.

October 03, 2022, 05:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.