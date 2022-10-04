F1 driver Esteban Ocon casually passes through Esplanade underpass after his car fails

Esteban Ocon, driver for Formula 1 team Alpine, was spotted making his way through the Esplanade underpass after suffering a disappointing engine failure during Oct. 2's Singapore Grand Prix.

Ocon walked through the subway after his DNF yesterday 💀 pic.twitter.com/knvleTJ0vf — Rumz (@rumz3y) October 3, 2022

Did Not Finish

The French driver had started the race 17th out of 20 cars after a disappointing qualifying the day before. But he had steadily climbed through the pack and was running 13th by lap 27, according to the official Formula One website.

However, his car developed an engine issue, causing white smoke to be emitted from the engine area, which forced Ocon to end his race. A Virtual Safety Car was also deployed subsequently.

On many traditional Grand Prix tracks, which are often located in more rural areas, there is usually an auxiliary road to get emergency vehicles through. Drivers involved in crashes or car failures might be able to hitch a lift from circuit staff to get back to the paddock where their teams are located.

Gotta get out of this place

But as Singapore is a street circuit, drivers would have to make their own way back to the paddock, usually by taking the same paths that regular punters do when making their way through the circuit.

Hence these images of Esteban Ocon, or Estie Bestie as some of his fans call him, walking through the underpass under the Esplanade.

His car failed at Turn 13, which is just in front of the Fullerton Hotel.

This means he likely walked across the Esplanade bridge and took the underpass under the track just after Turn 14 on his way back to the pits, which explains the picture of him clad in his tracksuit and race helmet, looking somewhat out of place among regular commuters.

However in the photos, you can just about make out an F1 marshal in orange overalls guiding Ocon back to make sure he doesn't get lost and end up having to take the train back.

As twitter user @ratiorae correctly pointed out, it was not at the train station, it was just at the Esplanade underpass. No need for EZ-Link cards.

yeah it’s not a station, it’s just an underpass lol — Rachel W.yy (@ratiorae) October 3, 2022

Ocon and his team would later end the night in disappointment, as Alpine's other driver, Fernando Alonso, had also dropped out of the race earlier after an engine failure -- an unfortunate end considering Ocon's expressed joy at returning to Singapore.

Not at all the weekend we wanted but the car is performing well and we get a crack at it again next week at my favourite track. Bring on Suzuka 💪🏼🇯🇵 @AlpineF1Team pic.twitter.com/nO8pLYtOTT — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) October 2, 2022

Singapore you beauty 🤩 pic.twitter.com/crfOtrN7XO — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) September 30, 2022

A better life for me and you

These scenes were reminiscent of F1's race history, with something similar having taken place years before in Monaco.

Also a street circuit, legendary Finnish racer Kimi Raikkonen also encountered car troubles, ending his race early. Faced with the prospect of a long walk back to the paddock, he too had to walk through a long tunnel.

But at the end of it, he decided that rather than go back and having to talk to his crew what happened, he chose instead to head directly to his yacht, christened "One More Toy", to sunbathe and drink with his friends.

Although if Ocon had waited until the end of the race, he might have been able to hitch a ride from a fellow racer, as Australian racer Mark Webber did from Alonso, way back in 2013's iteration of the Singapore race.

Fernando Alonso and Mark Webber



Singapore, 22nd of September 2013 pic.twitter.com/oGH3t3YVnQ — F1 Pics That Go Hard (@f1_hardpics) June 13, 2022

Related stories

Top image via @rumz3y/twitter & @OconEsteban/twitter