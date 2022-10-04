Back

F1 driver Esteban Ocon casually passes through Esplanade underpass after his car fails

It's a circuit, he'll reach the pits eventually.

Tan Min-Wei | October 04, 2022, 09:35 PM

Events

Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Esteban Ocon, driver for Formula 1 team Alpine, was spotted making his way through the Esplanade underpass after suffering a disappointing engine failure during Oct. 2's Singapore Grand Prix.

Did Not Finish

The French driver had started the race 17th out of 20 cars after a disappointing qualifying the day before. But he had steadily climbed through the pack and was running 13th by lap 27, according to the official Formula One website.

However, his car developed an engine issue, causing white smoke to be emitted from the engine area, which forced Ocon to end his race. A Virtual Safety Car was also deployed subsequently.

On many traditional Grand Prix tracks, which are often located in more rural areas, there is usually an auxiliary road to get emergency vehicles through. Drivers involved in crashes or car failures might be able to hitch a lift from circuit staff to get back to the paddock where their teams are located.

Gotta get out of this place

But as Singapore is a street circuit, drivers would have to make their own way back to the paddock, usually by taking the same paths that regular punters do when making their way through the circuit.

Hence these images of Esteban Ocon, or Estie Bestie as some of his fans call him, walking through the underpass under the Esplanade.

His car failed at Turn 13, which is just in front of the Fullerton Hotel.

This means he likely walked across the Esplanade bridge and took the underpass under the track just after Turn 14 on his way back to the pits, which explains the picture of him clad in his tracksuit and race helmet, looking somewhat out of place among regular commuters.

Image via @rumz3y/Twitter

However in the photos, you can just about make out an F1 marshal in orange overalls guiding Ocon back to make sure he doesn't get lost and end up having to take the train back.

Image via @rumz3y/Twitter

As twitter user @ratiorae correctly pointed out, it was not at the train station, it was just at the Esplanade underpass. No need for EZ-Link cards.

Ocon and his team would later end the night in disappointment, as Alpine's other driver, Fernando Alonso, had also dropped out of the race earlier after an engine failure -- an unfortunate end considering Ocon's expressed joy at returning to Singapore.

A better life for me and you

These scenes were reminiscent of F1's race history, with something similar having taken place years before in Monaco.

Also a street circuit, legendary Finnish racer Kimi Raikkonen also encountered car troubles, ending his race early. Faced with the prospect of a long walk back to the paddock, he too had to walk through a long tunnel.

But at the end of it, he decided that rather than go back and having to talk to his crew what happened, he chose instead to head directly to his yacht, christened "One More Toy", to sunbathe and drink with his friends.

Although if Ocon had waited until the end of the race, he might have been able to hitch a ride from a fellow racer, as Australian racer Mark Webber did from Alonso, way back in 2013's iteration of the Singapore race.

Related stories

Top image via @rumz3y/twitter & @OconEsteban/twitter

Boy, 2, dies after falling from baby chair & hitting his head in JB restaurant

There is no evidence of foul play.

October 05, 2022, 06:08 PM

7-month-old Pomsky named Lumio missing since Oct. 1, owners offering S$1,000 reward for his safe return

Lumio has been missing for five days.

October 05, 2022, 05:49 PM

S$1.2 million worth of rhinoceros horns seized at Changi Airport, largest seizure in S'pore ever

The horns were stuffed into two pieces of baggage.

October 05, 2022, 05:42 PM

M'sian man caught smuggling 210kg of frozen chicken worth S$1,100 from S'pore to JB

So much chicken.

October 05, 2022, 04:45 PM

Social media services to require more safeguards for children: Janil Puthucheary

Janil also highlighted that the Ministry of Communications and Information encourages parents to take on a bigger role in guiding their children about social media.

October 05, 2022, 03:36 PM

McDonald's opening in Jewel Changi Airport soon

Real soon.

October 05, 2022, 03:20 PM

MOE to provide additional funding for special educational schools in 2024

This will be the second tranche, after the first was implemented in 2021.

October 05, 2022, 03:17 PM

Average of 21 landslides per year in 2020 & 2021, only 1 so far in 2022: Desmond Lee

Higher-than-normal rainfall might be a contributing factor.

October 05, 2022, 03:07 PM

Up to 80% off luggage, winter wear & travel accessories at Winter Time Expo Sale from Oct. 5 to 9, 2022

Be warm and stylish even on a budget.

October 05, 2022, 02:55 PM

Police single out man, 35, as driver of car involved in Choa Chu Kang accident that killed e-bike user

Police investigating all three persons in car for giving false info to public servant.

October 05, 2022, 12:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.