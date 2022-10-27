Back

Elon Musk arrives at Twitter office carrying sink, sends 'let that sink in' message

Sinking in.

Belmont Lay | October 27, 2022, 11:56 AM

Elon Musk arrived at Twitter's headquarters on Oct. 26 (U.S. timing) ahead of the Oct. 28 court-imposed deadline to close his US$44 billion acquisition of the social media platform.

The Tesla chief executive posted a video to his Twitter account of him carrying a sink into the building.

The caption of the tweet read: "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!"

Musk even changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit".

Leslie Berland, Twitter’s chief marketing officer and head of people, sent a memo to employees on Wednesday notifying them of Musk's plans to visit, CNBC reported.

She wrote that he is “meeting with folks, walking the halls, and continuing to dive in on the important work you all do".

The memo added: "If you’re in SF and see him around, say hi!”

Musk is reportedly set to address staff during a meeting on Friday.

The Delaware Court of Chancery has given Musk until Oct. 28 to close the deal with Twitter.

If the parties cannot reach an agreement, a legal trial related to Musk's previous efforts to walk away from the deal will be scheduled for November.

The Washington Post reported a week ago that Musk plans to lay off 75 per cent of Twitter’s staff -- over 5,600 jobs -- if he takes over.

Twitter stock is up 25 per cent year to date.

Top photo via Elon Musk

