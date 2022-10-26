Eggslut opening 2nd S'pore outlet at Suntec City

Eggslut is expanding in Singapore.

The Los Angeles diner first arrived on our shores in September 2021, and will open its second Singapore outlet at Suntec City "later this year".

It is known for its egg-driven menu, consisting mostly of sandwiches (S$12 - S$27) and its signature Slut (S$11)—coddled egg and mashed potato in a jar, served with baguette.

The brand is brought in by the Korea-based SPC Group, which also introduced Shake Shack to the Singapore market.

Last year, Eggslut's opening day at Scotts Square drew a snaking queue.

Top image via Eggslut Singapore, Mandy How