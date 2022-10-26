Back

Eggslut opening 2nd S'pore outlet at Suntec City

Later this year.

Mandy How | October 26, 2022, 12:21 PM

Eggslut is expanding in Singapore.

The Los Angeles diner first arrived on our shores in September 2021, and will open its second Singapore outlet at Suntec City "later this year".

Photo via Eggslut Singapore

Photo via Eggslut Singapore

It is known for its egg-driven menu, consisting mostly of sandwiches (S$12 - S$27) and its signature Slut (S$11)—coddled egg and mashed potato in a jar, served with baguette.

The brand is brought in by the Korea-based SPC Group, which also introduced Shake Shack to the Singapore market.

Last year, Eggslut's opening day at Scotts Square drew a snaking queue.

Top image via Eggslut Singapore, Mandy How

