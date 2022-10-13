Back

Mediacorp actor Edwin Goh banned from driving for 3 years, fined S$6,500 for drink driving

First offence.

Adelene Wee | October 13, 2022, 01:41 PM

Local actor Edwin Goh was banned from driving for three years and fined S$6,500 after he pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving.

The 28-year-old was not represented and pleaded guilty at the State Courts on Oct. 13, CNA reported.

He asked for leniency considering it was his first offence.

Exceeded alcohol limit

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Goh had dinner at Golden Mile Tower at about 7pm on Sep. 6.

After which, he had “four to five” cups of alcohol at a nearby bar.

He left the vicinity on Sep. 7 at about 1am, and intended to drive home.

He was stopped by traffic police along Aljunied Road at about 2:37am and was noted to reek of alcohol, CNA reported.

A breath analyser test was conducted and Goh was later arrested for drink driving.

Goh was found with no less than 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeding the 35mcg limit.

Reflected on his mistake

In response to queries from Mothership, a Mediacorp spokesperson said the company has spoken to Goh and understands that this incident occurred last month.

"He deeply regrets his action and would like to apologise for the mistake. He would also like to assure everyone that this will not happen again.

We would also like to emphasise that Mediacorp does not condone any behaviour that runs afoul of the law.

We constantly remind our artistes that their fans and members of the public look to them as role models, and they are expected to behave as such. We will continue to counsel Edwin and will also be taking internal action regarding this."

Currently filming "Strike Gold"

Goh’s involvement in upcoming Mediacorp drama “Strike Gold” will not be affected, reported 8world.

For drink driving, he could have been jailed up to a year and/or fined between S$2,000 and S$10,000.

Image via Edwin Goh/Instagram.

