Back

Man, 31, turns supermarket at Eastpoint Mall upside down in a fit of drunken rage

The man is believed to be an employee and was intoxicated while on the job.

Gawain Pek | October 01, 2022, 07:33 PM

Events

Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Following an altercation, one man turned a supermarket at Eastpoint Mall upside down on Friday evening (Sep. 30).

A Facebook post making its rounds on the social media site placed the incident at Sri Murugan supermarket located on the fourth floor of the mall.

Witnesses saw two men having an altercation

Chinese media Shinmin Daily News received a call about the incident from a reader who was at the supermarket at the time of the incident.

One of its readers, Yang, 63, was in the store when he heard a commotion and realised multiple shelves had been tipped over.

Image via Shinmin Daily News.

Shinmin reported that multiple passers-by witnessed two men fighting in the store before one of them became enraged.

One of the supermarket's employee told Shinmin that soon after the shouting began, one of the men began pushing shelves over.

This went on for about 10 minutes, the employee shared.

Image via Sg Chinese Community/Facebook.

Image via Sg Chinese Community/Facebook.

Image via Sg Chinese Community/Facebook.

Image via Sg Chinese Community/Facebook.

Image via Sg Chinese Community/Facebook.

More than 10 shelves had been tipped over and goods were strewn all over the floor when a reporter from the Chinese media arrived at around 8pm.

The police were also present at the scene by then.

Man was an employee

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police shared that they were alerted to a fight at 3 Simei Street 6 at 7pm on Sep. 30.

"A 31-year-old man was arrested for criminal intimidation, public nuisance and causing annoyance when drunk", the police said.

Image via Shinmin Daily News.

According to Shinmin, the man in question was an employee at the store.

It is believed that he had been drinking while on the job before getting into an argument with a colleague.

The man was reportedly fired on the spot, Shinmin wrote.

The supermarket's manager assured that the store will be back in business as soon as possible, but did not elaborate on the incident, Shinmin reported.

After the police wrapped up and left at around 9pm, store employees began cleaning up.

Customers were politely turned away by the workers and told that some time was needed for the clean-up, Shinmin reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Sg Chinese Community/Facebook

More than 170 killed at football match stampede in Indonesia after home team lost 2-3

The clash was not between supporters of the two clubs but fans of Arema FC who ran onto the field.

October 02, 2022, 02:29 PM

Man in China tries out mattress in store, promptly falls asleep, buys it right after he wakes up

Sleep.

October 02, 2022, 01:26 PM

Different lifestyle habits & preferences: 4 struggles of travelling with friends & why it’s still worth it

It’s all about communication and expectations.

October 02, 2022, 12:29 PM

S'pore woman pays for domestic worker to attend entrepreneurship courses, supported decision to start 2 businesses

"We trust each other very much," said Wang Shuzhen on her relationship with her helper.

October 02, 2022, 11:56 AM

Noticed a 'bright star' in the sky recently? It's Jupiter at its closest approach to Earth in 59 years.

Amazing.

October 02, 2022, 10:56 AM

14.5km of new cycling paths added in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan & Toa Payoh

Wheelie good news.

October 02, 2022, 10:11 AM

Police investigating 29-year-old who pretended to be hit by car in Serangoon North

The man is being investigated for committing a rash act.

October 01, 2022, 08:23 PM

100 residents evacuated due to fire in Yishun flat, 5 people & hamsters rescued from affected unit

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire likely originated from a Power Assisted Bicycle battery pack.

October 01, 2022, 05:43 PM

Antonio Inoki, Japanese politician & wrestler who fought Muhammad Ali, dies at 79

He fought Muhammad Ali to a draw and was the first Japanese WWF World Champion.

October 01, 2022, 04:47 PM

Thundery showers expected on most days in first half of Oct. 2022

Sweater weather is here.

October 01, 2022, 04:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.