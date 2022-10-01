Man, 31, turns supermarket at Eastpoint Mall upside down in a fit of drunken rage

Following an altercation, one man turned a supermarket at Eastpoint Mall upside down on Friday evening (Sep. 30).

A Facebook post making its rounds on the social media site placed the incident at Sri Murugan supermarket located on the fourth floor of the mall.

Witnesses saw two men having an altercation

Chinese media Shinmin Daily News received a call about the incident from a reader who was at the supermarket at the time of the incident.

One of its readers, Yang, 63, was in the store when he heard a commotion and realised multiple shelves had been tipped over.

Shinmin reported that multiple passers-by witnessed two men fighting in the store before one of them became enraged.

One of the supermarket's employee told Shinmin that soon after the shouting began, one of the men began pushing shelves over.

This went on for about 10 minutes, the employee shared.

More than 10 shelves had been tipped over and goods were strewn all over the floor when a reporter from the Chinese media arrived at around 8pm.

The police were also present at the scene by then.

Man was an employee

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police shared that they were alerted to a fight at 3 Simei Street 6 at 7pm on Sep. 30.

"A 31-year-old man was arrested for criminal intimidation, public nuisance and causing annoyance when drunk", the police said.

According to Shinmin, the man in question was an employee at the store.

It is believed that he had been drinking while on the job before getting into an argument with a colleague.

The man was reportedly fired on the spot, Shinmin wrote.

The supermarket's manager assured that the store will be back in business as soon as possible, but did not elaborate on the incident, Shinmin reported.

After the police wrapped up and left at around 9pm, store employees began cleaning up.

Customers were politely turned away by the workers and told that some time was needed for the clean-up, Shinmin reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Sg Chinese Community/Facebook