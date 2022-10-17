Back

Man, 68, dies in Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 road accident involving his car, a lorry & a bus

The other two drivers are assisting with police investigations.

Ruth Chai | October 17, 2022, 03:39 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 68-year-old man died after the car he was driving was involved in an accident with a lorry and a bus at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 on Sunday, Oct. 17 at about 1pm.

A 33-year-old woman who was the car's passenger, and a 55-year-old man who was the driver of the lorry, were also taken to hospital.

Both were conscious at the time.

The three were taken to different hospitals -- Tan Tock Seng, Khoo Teck Puat and Sengkang General hospitals -- the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

The car driver was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 1:05pm.

Photos of the accident uploaded online showed a lorry and a car with their bonnets damaged.

The bus driver, a 65-year-old man, as well as the lorry driver are assisting investigations.

Workplace accident: MOM

According to the Ministry of Manpower, the case has been classified as a workplace accident.

The deceased has been identified as a private hire driver registered with Grab.

He was ferrying a passenger along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 towards Buangkok Green and was making a discretionary right turn at the traffic junction of Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2, when a lorry travelling in the opposite direction collided into the car.

The private hire car driver was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly after.

To date, there have been 40 workplace fatalities in 2022, MOM said.

Top Photo via Beh Chia Lor on Facebook

Pillars at Punggol MRT station bus stops slimmer now so commuters can see oncoming buses better

No more fat pillars.

October 18, 2022, 03:33 AM

Domestic helper in S'pore caught on CCTV allegedly spiking milk, hitting crying baby's head

Police investigation is ongoing.

October 18, 2022, 02:59 AM

Epic jam into S'pore via Tuas Second Link sees 700 cars, buses & trucks on right-most lane alone

Mother of all jams.

October 18, 2022, 02:39 AM

Titus Low calls OnlyFans account his 'rice bowl', explains why he breached police order to access it

He hopes to raise S$2845 to 'support' him while he is in jail.

October 17, 2022, 11:54 PM

S'pore couple flies out helper's daughter for surprise reunion in Bali

She hadn't seen her family in three years.

October 17, 2022, 11:39 PM

BTS to enlist in South Korean military, label hints they will reunite ‘around 2025’

The band is planning for its longevity.

October 17, 2022, 08:04 PM

S'pore Model Parliament invites students from JC, Polytechnic, ITE & NSFs to stage mock debates

Step into the shoes of an MP.

October 17, 2022, 07:08 PM

Here’s what to do if you get into an accident while on a road trip to JB

Always be prepared.

October 17, 2022, 06:50 PM

New waterfront theatre, free exhibitions & affordable concert tickets at Esplanade from now till end of year

Mark your calendars.

October 17, 2022, 05:59 PM

Rare T. rex skeleton on display at Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall from Oct. 28-30

The public preview is free.

October 17, 2022, 04:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.