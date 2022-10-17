Man, 68, dies in Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 road accident involving his car, a lorry & a bus

A 68-year-old man died after the car he was driving was involved in an accident with a lorry and a bus at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 on Sunday, Oct. 17 at about 1pm.

A 33-year-old woman who was the car's passenger, and a 55-year-old man who was the driver of the lorry, were also taken to hospital.

Both were conscious at the time.

The three were taken to different hospitals -- Tan Tock Seng, Khoo Teck Puat and Sengkang General hospitals -- the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

The car driver was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 1:05pm.

Photos of the accident uploaded online showed a lorry and a car with their bonnets damaged.

The bus driver, a 65-year-old man, as well as the lorry driver are assisting investigations.

Workplace accident: MOM

According to the Ministry of Manpower, the case has been classified as a workplace accident.

The deceased has been identified as a private hire driver registered with Grab.

He was ferrying a passenger along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 towards Buangkok Green and was making a discretionary right turn at the traffic junction of Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2, when a lorry travelling in the opposite direction collided into the car.

The private hire car driver was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly after.

To date, there have been 40 workplace fatalities in 2022, MOM said.

