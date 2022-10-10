Back

Man, 33, stopped in middle of Keppel Road, found asleep at wheel, arrested for suspected drink-driving

Only let sleeping dogs lie.

Belmont Lay | October 10, 2022, 12:00 PM

A Toyota Raize was seen moving slowly and stopping at the junction of Keppel Road and Anson Road after being honked at repeatedly.

The driver of the stalled car was then found sleeping at the wheel with his mouth open.

He was subsequently arrested.

The incident happened on Friday, Oct. 7 at 2.35am in the Tanjong Pagar area.

What happened

The Toyota was supposed to make a turn either into Anson Road that leads to Tanjong Pagar Complex, or U-turn onto Keppel Road towards Telok Blangah.

Photos and videos uploaded to SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed the Toyota not moving forward despite the traffic light turning green.

It got honked at repeatedly by the car recording the scene.

The Toyota then moved forward slowly but stalled in the middle of the road junction towards Anson Road that goes into Tanjong Pagar Complex.

The rear video camera of the car moving off from the scene then captured the Toyota stalled at the junction.

When the driver of the car recording the scene went back to the junction, the car was no longer there.

The driver then found the Toyota parked in the car park of Tanjong Pagar Complex.

According to the caption on the video, the driver who witnessed the scene called the police and the traffic police arrived at the scene shortly.

A photo showed the man driving the Toyota sleeping at the wheel with his mouth open.

Police officers at the scene were able to rouse the sleeping driver.

The witness claimed the driver was administered a breathalyser test.

Another photo revealed the driver who fell asleep wearing a shirt and trousers.

Responses

Responses to the post praised the driver who witnessed the incident for following up with the situation and calling the police to get a suspect drink-driver off the road.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink-driving, police told Shin Min.

All photos via

