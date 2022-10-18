Domestic helper in S'pore caught on CCTV allegedly spiking milk, hitting crying baby's head

With three close-circuit television cameras installed at home, a dual-income couple in Singapore was appalled to find out how their foreign domestic helper had been mistreating their newborn.

The 47-year-old man surnamed Lin (hanyu pinyin), told Chinese media Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) that he and his wife employed a 27-year-old Burmese helper in August 2021 to take care of their three-month-old boy.

The couple was pleased with her attitude and work performance initially.

However, they later found out through the surveillance footage at home that the helper had been mistreating their son.

Lin shared that the cameras were installed in the baby's room, living room, and kitchen, and they would check the footage to see how their son was doing while they were away at work.

First incident: hit baby's head

One of the first instance of abuse happened on Dec. 12, 2021.

At that time, it appeared that the helper was woken up by the baby in the middle of the night.

The couple initially thought the helper had carried the baby up to comfort him but upon taking a closer look at the footage, they noticed she hit him on his head violently before carrying the baby.

Lin questioned the helper about her action the next day and reminded her to treat the baby well.

According to Lin, he also told the helper that it's okay if she cannot manage other chores as caring for the baby is more important.

Lin told Shin Min that the couple did not reprimand the helper for the incident as they decided to observe further.

Spiking baby's milk

Around two months later, Lin saw the helper pull the baby from one end of the baby cot to the other by his arm.

The couple also observed that the baby had stopped gaining weight since March 2022, and his weight hovered at around 7.4kg for a few months.

Sensing something was amiss, Lin went to check the CCTV footage thoroughly. He also readjusted the positions of the cameras in May 2022.

That led him to discover that his helper spiked the baby's milk with some pills on May. 12, 2022.

Admitted to spiking after being questioned by police

The helper initially denied any wrongdoing when Lin confronted her.

Lin then called the police and the helper admitted to feeding the baby Panadol pills and other pills that she brought from Myanmar.

The helper claimed she fed the baby with pills from Myanmar that can help improve his appetite, Shin Min reported. She also said she did not feed the baby with these pills often.

Lin said he and his wife noticed stacks of medicinal pills in the helper's drawer last year but they did not think much of it at that time.

Lim said his son appeared to be smaller in size as compared to children of the same age so he's worried if his son's brain development was affected as a result.

Fortunately, the blood test result showed that there was nothing to worry about.

"I don't know why she has to do this to my child. My heart hurts and I cannot forgive her," Lin's wife told Shin Min.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images from Shin Min Daily News.