Back

Thin dog with scratches all over its body rescued from S'pore army camp, needs foster family

They named it Holly.

Alfie Kwa | October 22, 2022, 06:47 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A group of volunteers managed to trap an ill-looking dog that was found in the vicinity of an army camp in Singapore.

HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore is now seeking a foster family to take care of the dog while the organisation looks for its forever home.

Holly the dog

HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore is a group that helps animals that are abused, neglected and abandoned.

They found out about a dog, which they've named Holly, with peeling skin and open wounds all over its body.

Image courtesy of Ling from SOSD Singapore, via HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore/FB.

Image courtesy of Ling from SOSD Singapore, via HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore/FB.

In a Facebook post, the group said that a friend linked them up with a volunteer of another animal community group, SOSD Singapore, to help catch Holly.

They said they contacted army personnel with suggestions on how to trap the dog.

Together with a trapper, they managed to lure and trap Holly.

The group thanked the military personnel involved for their “kind assistance”.

In a previous post about Holly, HOPE Dog Rescue called attention to the difficulty it faced when they received an anonymous message about the dog from someone who did not reply when asked for more information.

They also called attention to the challenge of getting access to the dog, as they were not allowed to enter the army camp without going through official channels.

Skin issues

Holly visited the vet, and will need to get a blood test and a skin scrape done.

The post explained that this is to check if Holly has any contagious skin issues before going to a foster home.

"From the looks of it, she just has extremely bad skin and had scratched herself till her skin bled. Her thin frame is a bag of bones," the post said.

Image courtesy of Ling from SOSD Singapore, via HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore/FB.

Foster home needed

Image courtesy of Ling from SOSD Singapore, via HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore/FB.

HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore, unfortunately, does not have a shelter and they rely on fosterers to care for dogs until they are adopted.

The group is looking for fosterers to take care of Holly. It also sought help to pay for the trapping service and vet bills.

Those interested in fostering Holly can fill out this form.

Top images courtesy of Ling from SOSD Singapore, via HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore/FB.

Angela Lee, bruised after defeat in S'pore, chats with daughter Ava & gets a 'strong' punch

She may not have won the fight, but she's still her baby's champion.

October 23, 2022, 10:05 AM

First Look: BT21 & LINE Friends-themed cafe now at Orchard Central for limited time

Kawaii.

October 23, 2022, 02:16 AM

Pop-up neon gaming arena with 3 zones & 10 games at PLQ Plaza from Oct. 21 - Nov. 6, 2022

Pew pew.

October 23, 2022, 02:01 AM

MHA invites British tycoon Richard Branson to S'pore to debate death penalty & anti-drug policies with Shanmugam

Branson has been vocal about his views against Singapore's use of the death penalty for drug trafficking.

October 22, 2022, 09:10 PM

HSA warns against syrup & liquid-based medicines that caused kidney injury or death overseas

No such cases in Singapore so far.

October 22, 2022, 08:39 PM

‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Yeong-su, 78, rocks Balenciaga x Adidas outfits in magazine photoshoot

Grandpa got style.

October 22, 2022, 07:25 PM

Highlights of Felicia Chin & Jeffrey Xu's church wedding livestream that was watched by 4,000

Congrats!

October 22, 2022, 04:51 PM

Tampines 1's rooftop converted into Halloween maze on weekends till Oct. 30, tickets at S$8

A lady in red waiting for you.

October 22, 2022, 04:05 PM

S'porean shuttler Loh Kean Yew beats world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen in Denmark Open quarter-final

Nice!

October 22, 2022, 03:27 PM

Running Man's Jeon So-min says she was pulled aside at S'pore customs for immigration form error

She apparently indicated her departure date as "Oct. 2, 2202" instead of "Oct. 2, 2022".

October 22, 2022, 02:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.