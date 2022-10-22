Thin dog with scratches all over its body rescued from S'pore army camp, needs foster family

A group of volunteers managed to trap an ill-looking dog that was found in the vicinity of an army camp in Singapore.

HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore is now seeking a foster family to take care of the dog while the organisation looks for its forever home.

Holly the dog

HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore is a group that helps animals that are abused, neglected and abandoned.

They found out about a dog, which they've named Holly, with peeling skin and open wounds all over its body.

In a Facebook post, the group said that a friend linked them up with a volunteer of another animal community group, SOSD Singapore, to help catch Holly.

They said they contacted army personnel with suggestions on how to trap the dog.

Together with a trapper, they managed to lure and trap Holly.

The group thanked the military personnel involved for their “kind assistance”.

In a previous post about Holly, HOPE Dog Rescue called attention to the difficulty it faced when they received an anonymous message about the dog from someone who did not reply when asked for more information.

They also called attention to the challenge of getting access to the dog, as they were not allowed to enter the army camp without going through official channels.

Skin issues

Holly visited the vet, and will need to get a blood test and a skin scrape done.

The post explained that this is to check if Holly has any contagious skin issues before going to a foster home.

"From the looks of it, she just has extremely bad skin and had scratched herself till her skin bled. Her thin frame is a bag of bones," the post said.

Foster home needed

HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore, unfortunately, does not have a shelter and they rely on fosterers to care for dogs until they are adopted.

The group is looking for fosterers to take care of Holly. It also sought help to pay for the trapping service and vet bills.

Those interested in fostering Holly can fill out this form.

Top images courtesy of Ling from SOSD Singapore, via HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore/FB.