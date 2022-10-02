Hiker spots crocodile lying behind fence along Sungei Buloh walking trail

There are crocodiles in the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

While they're often found in the water, from time to time, hikers find them crawling out of the murky water and onto the walking path.

One was found by the walking trail, lying behind a wooden fence.

Found along the path

Photos of this crocodile were shared by Matthew Kwa on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on Sep. 30.

The pictures showed the crocodile resting on a bed of leaves behind a wooden fence fixed along the trail.

It seems that Kwa managed to walk past the crocodile unharmed as he took images of its front and back.

In the caption, Kwa wrote that the crocodile was "too close for comfort".

Comments

Some commenters said that the fence is unable to protect hikers from wildlife like these crocodiles.

One said: "The barriers are there for a reason." And another added that the crocodile could easier break it down.

However, one Facebook user pointed out that the barriers remind visitors not to stay on the paths.

The same user added that the "crocodile that is simply resting is not going to try breaking the barrier unless someone is provoking it and giving it the motivation to attempt to break through the barriers in the first place."

Don't provoke it

These crocodiles found in Singapore are Estuarine Crocodiles, also known as saltwater crocodiles and usually inhabit brackish and freshwater areas such as coastal areas and wetlands.

They are cold-blooded and rely on external sources of heat to warm up and usually come onto land to bask in the sun.

They may look bulky and clumsy but can move very quickly over short distances, both on land and in water.

These are wild animals that can ambush predators that lie in wait for fish or animals to come close before rushing forward suddenly to attack.

They can become aggressive and attack, especially when provoked, whether on land or in water.

NParks advises those who encounter these animals to calmly and back away and not approach, provoke or feed the animal.

Other crocodile sightings

All images via Matthew Kwa/FB.