Back

Hiker spots crocodile lying behind fence along Sungei Buloh walking trail

Do not approach, provoke or feed the animal.

Alfie Kwa | October 02, 2022, 05:53 PM

Events

Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

There are crocodiles in the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

While they're often found in the water, from time to time, hikers find them crawling out of the murky water and onto the walking path.

One was found by the walking trail, lying behind a wooden fence.

Found along the path

Photos of this crocodile were shared by Matthew Kwa on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on Sep. 30.

The pictures showed the crocodile resting on a bed of leaves behind a wooden fence fixed along the trail.

It seems that Kwa managed to walk past the crocodile unharmed as he took images of its front and back.

In the caption, Kwa wrote that the crocodile was "too close for comfort".

Comments

Some commenters said that the fence is unable to protect hikers from wildlife like these crocodiles.

One said: "The barriers are there for a reason." And another added that the crocodile could easier break it down.

However, one Facebook user pointed out that the barriers remind visitors not to stay on the paths.

The same user added that the "crocodile that is simply resting is not going to try breaking the barrier unless someone is provoking it and giving it the motivation to attempt to break through the barriers in the first place."

Don't provoke it

These crocodiles found in Singapore are Estuarine Crocodiles, also known as saltwater crocodiles and usually inhabit brackish and freshwater areas such as coastal areas and wetlands.

They are cold-blooded and rely on external sources of heat to warm up and usually come onto land to bask in the sun.

They may look bulky and clumsy but can move very quickly over short distances, both on land and in water.

These are wild animals that can ambush predators that lie in wait for fish or animals to come close before rushing forward suddenly to attack.

They can become aggressive and attack, especially when provoked, whether on land or in water.

NParks advises those who encounter these animals to calmly and back away and not approach, provoke or feed the animal.

Other crocodile sightings

All images via Matthew Kwa/FB. 

2022's F1 S'pore Grand Prix sets new all-time attendance record of 302,000

Singapore Grand Prix is healing.

October 02, 2022, 04:41 PM

Scammers targeting victims through SMS to obtain Singpass login credentials: SPF

Be on alert.

October 02, 2022, 04:27 PM

500-year-old 3-storey Thai pagoda crumbles after days of heavy rain

Glass and bronze Buddha statues were found amongst the rubble.

October 02, 2022, 03:51 PM

More than 170 killed at football match stampede in Indonesia after home team lost 2-3

The clash was not between supporters of the two clubs but fans of Arema FC who ran onto the field.

October 02, 2022, 02:29 PM

Man in China tries out mattress in store, promptly falls asleep, buys it right after he wakes up

Sleep.

October 02, 2022, 01:26 PM

Different lifestyle habits & preferences: 4 struggles of travelling with friends & why it’s still worth it

It’s all about communication and expectations.

October 02, 2022, 12:29 PM

S'pore woman pays for domestic worker to attend entrepreneurship courses, supported decision to start 2 businesses

"We trust each other very much," said Wang Shuzhen on her relationship with her helper.

October 02, 2022, 11:56 AM

Noticed a 'bright star' in the sky recently? It's Jupiter at its closest approach to Earth in 59 years.

Amazing.

October 02, 2022, 10:56 AM

14.5km of new cycling paths added in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan & Toa Payoh

Wheelie good news.

October 02, 2022, 10:11 AM

Police investigating 29-year-old who pretended to be hit by car in Serangoon North

The man is being investigated for committing a rash act.

October 01, 2022, 08:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.