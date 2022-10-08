Back

S'poreans 50 & older should receive boosters 5-12 months after their last dose: MOH

MOH will consider extending this to other age groups.

Lee Wei Lin | October 08, 2022, 06:38 PM

On Oct. 7, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced the lifting of vaccinated differentiated safe-management measures (VDS) from Oct. 10, 2022.

The press release also confirmed that there will also be changes to our Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Keeping up-to-date with vaccinations

The two key recommendations are:

  • Persons aged five and above should complete three mRNA or Novavax/Nuvaxovid doses, or four Sinovac-CoronaVac doses, to achieve minimum protection.

  • On top of achieving minimum protection, those aged 50 and above should receive an additional booster dose between five months to one year from their last dose, to keep up-to-date with their Covid-19 vaccination.

The bivalent vaccine, which the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V)  says will provide better protection against newer variants, is recommended for the booster dose.

This updated vaccine contains the spike protein from both the original and Omicron variants of the virus.

Those aged 50 and above, or those yet to achieve minimum protection, may walk into any Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres (JTVC) offering the Moderna/Spikevax vaccines from Oct. 17, 2022 to receive their bivalent vaccine dose.

The Pfizer/Comirnaty bivalent vaccine is undergoing evaluation and is expected to be available by the end of this year.

The Sinovac-CoronaVac will also be allowed as booster doses without the need for proof of medical ineligibility to mRNA or Novavax/Nuvaxovid vaccines.

This is to encourage those who have not received a booster vaccination to do so.

Extension of booster programme to those aged five to 11

Children aged five to 11 will also be encouraged to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine, which is so far the only Covid-19 vaccine recommended for this age group.

The EC19V has recommended those in the age range to receive a booster dose of the vaccine from five months after their second dose.

Booster vaccinations for those aged five to 11 will begin on Oct. 25, 2022.

Designated vaccination centres for children

Staff trained in vaccinations for children will be stationed in five designated centres around the island:

  • One Punggol

  • Our Tampines Hub

  • Queenstown Community Centre

  • Sembawang Community Club

  • Taman Jurong Community Club

They will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine for those aged five to 11 years, and Moderna/Spikevax vaccines for those aged six months to four years.

The centres will begin operations on Oct. 25, 2022.

