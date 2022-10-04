Back

6,888 local cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 4

A bigger Tuesday spike than usual.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 04, 2022, 11:27 PM

Singapore recorded a total number of 6,888 local cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Tuesday (Oct. 4).

This is a large spike as compared to the previous day, which had 2,587 local cases in total.

While the spike came two days after the F1 race weekend., Tuesday is also when Singapore usually records a post-weekend spike in Covid-19 case.

Red arrows indicate past Tuesday spikes.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH)'s website, here are some key numbers:

  • Local PCR: 434

  • Local ART: 6,454

  • Imported PCR: 10

  • Imported ART: 248

  • Deaths: 2

The week-on-week infection ratio is now 1.56.

A figure above 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

MOH's graphic also shows a significant number of people tested positive are aged between 20 and 39 (2,902 cases), followed by those aged between 40 and 59 (2,143 cases).

As of Oct. 4, 12pm, there are 325 people hospitalised and 11 in ICU.

Over half of the Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised are elderly aged 70 and above.

MOH strongly recommends persons of 60 years and above to take the second booster.

Persons aged 50 to 59 years can also receive the second booster if they are concerned about their individual risk of severe Covid-19.

Top image via Unsplash/Ankur Madan.

