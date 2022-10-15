S'pore couple fined S$23,000 for husband's photos of wife posing nude in public 18 times

A couple in Singapore has been fined S$23,000 for posing nude in public on 18 occasions.

According to CNA , 50-year-old Jeffrey Chue Tze Jeong was fined S$14,000, while his wife, 30-year-old Nguyen Thi Anh Thy was fined S$9,000.

They had also offered paid subscriptions for their content via Telegram.

Chue pleaded guilty to three charges of taking photos of his wife in public, disseminating obscene photos via Twitter and obstructing justice by providing false information to the police.

Two more charges were also taken into consideration.

As for Nguyen, she pleaded guilty to two charges of appearing nude in public and obstructing justice.

Part of the "swinging" community

Lianhe Zaobao further reported that the couple were not married at the time of their offences, which took place between December 2019 and May 2020.

During this period, the couple were part of an online community known as "swingers".

Court documents stated that people who subscribe to a "swinging" lifestyle usually have more than one sex partner, either from within the "swinging" community or outside of it.

Both Chue and Nguyen were introduced to to the community in December 2019 through the site Undertable Swinger's Community (USC), CNA further reported.

Members of the group would share photos and videos of their experiences.

Sometime in early January 2020, Chue and Nguyen shared photos of their sexual experience with a third person at a hotel on the USC website, resulting in the couple gaining a lot of followers.

Maintaining their popularity

In order to maintain their popularity, Chue subsequently set up a Twitter account in February 2020 that featured photos of Nguyen in various stages of nudity, with her consent.

Chue also used the Twitter account to entice followers into paying for additional images through a private Telegram channel.

Zaobao reported that he charged a rate of S$24.99 for a month and a rate of S$69.99 for three months.

In total, Chue earned US$7,805.73 (S$11,207), which he received through PayPal, and another S$1,375 through a bank account.

As for Nguyen, she posed nude in public a total of 18 times at various locations.

These locations included supermarkets at IMM Jurong and Geylang, Sentosa, a Toast Box outlet at VivoCity, within the vicinity of the ArtScience Museum, and hawker centres.

Police raid home after report made

The couple's home was eventually raided on May 18, 2020, following a police report regarding a video of a woman flashing her chest in public at Great World City, CNA further reported.

Zaobao reported that the couple lied to the police by saying that they had they lost their phone, and that they believed their phone had been retrieved by another person who then uploaded the media online.

In reality, however, they had passed their phone, which was put in a bag and secured with a lock, to a friend for safekeeping.

The phone was eventually surrendered to the police in June 2020.

During sentencing, District Judge Janet Wang was quoted as saying that while the choice of one's lifestyle, whether it is conventional or not, is a personal matter, there must be a deterrence when the lifestyle encroaches public space and features overt expressions of "moral perversion or corruption".

For appearing nude in a public place, the penalty is a jail term of up to three months or a fine of up to S$2,000 or both.

As for obstructing the course of justice, the penalty is a jail term for up to six months or a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

For the electronic transmission of obscene images, the penalty is imprisonment for up to three months or a fine or both.

