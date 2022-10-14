Patrons ‘club’ at Commonwealth HDB coffeeshop, singing & dancing to techno remixes

There are a number of key players in Singapore's nightlife scene.

The humble HDB coffeeshop is surely one of them, punching above its weight among ritzier establishments.

Patrons of these open-air food and beverage places conveniently located in the heartlands can arguably have just as good of an evening out as those paying to enter nightclubs or KTV lounges.

If you're in any doubt about that, this series of TikTok videos might be worth a watch.

Heartland revelry

TikTok user goldenrooster888 uploaded a series of videos capturing the evening revelry at an HDB coffeeshop located in Commonwealth.

Over the sound of techno music, a microphone-holding woman yells, "Put your hands up!" to an obliging crowd who pump their arms to the beat.

Patrons gathered around the makeshift stage, where two women with microphones sing while standing on the coffeeshop's black plastic chairs, at times inviting the crowd to sing along to Mandarin and Hokkien songs.

The coffeeshop appears well-patronised, with multiple foldable tables set up on the adjacent grass patch, laden with food and drink, and beer buckets.

Response to the videos

Comments on the videos pointed out that the boisterous coffeeshop activities could have infringed laws, and disturbed the residents in the neighbourhood.

However, others countered that many of the coffeeshop's patrons were likely residents in the area.

Some also pointed out that such activities are better than fights.

Top image screenshot via @goldenrooster888 on TikTok