Back

Patrons ‘club’ at Commonwealth HDB coffeeshop, singing & dancing to techno remixes

Happening.

Nigel Chua | October 14, 2022, 12:27 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

There are a number of key players in Singapore's nightlife scene.

The humble HDB coffeeshop is surely one of them, punching above its weight among ritzier establishments.

Patrons of these open-air food and beverage places conveniently located in the heartlands can arguably have just as good of an evening out as those paying to enter nightclubs or KTV lounges.

If you're in any doubt about that, this series of TikTok videos might be worth a watch.

Heartland revelry

TikTok user goldenrooster888 uploaded a series of videos capturing the evening revelry at an HDB coffeeshop located in Commonwealth.

Over the sound of techno music, a microphone-holding woman yells, "Put your hands up!" to an obliging crowd who pump their arms to the beat.

GIF from video by @goldenrooster888 on TikTok.

Patrons gathered around the makeshift stage, where two women with microphones sing while standing on the coffeeshop's black plastic chairs, at times inviting the crowd to sing along to Mandarin and Hokkien songs.

Screenshot from video by @goldenrooster888 on TikTok.

The coffeeshop appears well-patronised, with multiple foldable tables set up on the adjacent grass patch, laden with food and drink, and beer buckets.

Screenshot from video by @goldenrooster888 on TikTok.

Response to the videos

Comments on the videos pointed out that the boisterous coffeeshop activities could have infringed laws, and disturbed the residents in the neighbourhood.

However, others countered that many of the coffeeshop's patrons were likely residents in the area.

Some also pointed out that such activities are better than fights.

Top image screenshot via @goldenrooster888 on TikTok

BMW hit student, 14, crossing road at Sumang Walk in Punggol, driver, 24, arrested

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 14, 2022, 11:54 AM

Man, 37, sentenced to 26 months' jail for disposing of Felicia Teo's body in Punggol among other charges

Teo was first reported missing by her mother on Jul. 3, 2007.

October 14, 2022, 11:51 AM

I joined my colleague & his family on a mission to ‘Save Aquatic Animals’. Here’s what happened.

One of the activities made the wife feel like she was in the belly of a sea animal.

October 14, 2022, 10:45 AM

Vogue S'pore magazine breaches content guidelines on 4 occasions in 2 years for nudity & content that promoted non-traditional families

Slapped with a warning and has permit shortened from one year to six months.

October 14, 2022, 10:08 AM

Najib nominated by UMNO as possible MP candidate, but can't campaign while serving prison term

Najib has been renominated for his Pekan district, despite speculation he would be replaced by his son Nizar.

October 13, 2022, 10:48 PM

Man, 19, charged with killing father, 47, in Yishun tries to speak in court, judge shuts him down

He appeared in court via video link.

October 13, 2022, 07:19 PM

Video shows lorry failing to stop & hitting 2 cars along Causeway towards S'pore

Bad.

October 13, 2022, 07:05 PM

3,000 BTO flats to be launched across 3 projects in the eastern half of Dover Forest

1,330 flats from the first project will be launched in the Nov. 2022 BTO sales exercise.

October 13, 2022, 05:18 PM

Popular Tiong Bahru pig's organ soup hawker founder dies aged 84

RIP.

October 13, 2022, 05:08 PM

Ghibli Park in Japan opening on Nov. 1, 2022

Highly anticipated.

October 13, 2022, 04:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.