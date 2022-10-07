6 people in S'pore, aged 26 to 33, arrested during CNB raids, some S$85,000 worth of drugs seized

Six people, aged between 26 and 33, were arrested for suspected drug activities in Singapore.

They were caught in two operations conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, 2022.

Sims Ave East

On Oct. 6 evening, CNB officers arrested a 26-year-old Singaporean man in the vicinity of Sims Avenue East.

About 41g of cannabis was recovered from him.

The man was then escorted to his vehicle, where about 2,239g of cannabis and 10 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps were seized.

Henderson Road

Another operation was conducted on Oct. 7 morning in a commercial unit in the vicinity of Henderson Road.

CNB officers arrested five individuals comprising three Singaporean men aged 27, 32 and 33, a 27-year-old male foreign national, and a 31-year-old female foreign national.

About 104g of ketamine was seized from the unit.

A small amount of ketamine was also recovered from the 32-year-old Singaporean man.

Drugs worth S$85,000

According to CNB, a total of about 2,280g of cannabis, 104g of ketamine and 10 LSD stamps were seized during the operations.

The drugs add up to an estimated street value of S$85,000.

CNB said the seizure of 2,280g of cannabis can feed the addiction of about 330 abusers for a week.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

In Singapore, anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Top images via CNB.