S'porean man, 26, injures 4 CNB officers with knife during drug raid at Petir Road unit

A 26-year-old Singaporean man, who was believed to have consumed controlled drugs, injured four Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers during a raid on Oct. 20.

The raid occurred at a residential unit along Petir Road at about 4:50am after CNB receiving a tip-off.

The man purportedly armed himself with a knife and put up a struggle to resist the arrest.

In the process, he injured four CNB officers, according to a joint news release by CNB and the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Four CNB officers injured

The officers continued to subdue the man despite their injuries.

Three of the CNB officers were sent to the hospital to receive treatment for cuts and lacerations.

The fourth CNB officer suffered slight injuries, the news release stated.

A knife, and items suspected to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia, were seized at scene.

Charged in court for injuring public servants

The man was arrested for his alleged involvement in voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant in the discharge of his duty, suspected consumption of controlled drugs, and possession of controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia.

He will be charged in court on Oct. 21 for injuring the officers who were carrying out their duty.

If found guilty, he may face up to seven years in jail, and a fine or caning.

Investigations into the man’s suspected drug-related offences are ongoing.

Top image via SPF and CNB, and Google Maps.