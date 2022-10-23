Christopher Lee wins Golden Bell award for Best Supporting Actor for role in 'Danger Zone'

Malaysian-born local actor Christopher Lee, 53, took the win for Best Supporting Actor at the 57th Golden Bell Awards.

This is Lee's third win at the Taiwanese awards show, regarded as the equivalent of the Emmy Awards.

This time, Lee won for his role in iQiyi drama "Danger Zone", in which the police are forced to team up with criminals in order to solve a serial murderer case where the trail has gone cold.

Lee, starring alongside Berant Zhu, plays the role of Tan Chong-hui, a police officer working on the serial murder case.

Lee's character approaches the help of a suspected serial killer, played by Taiwanese actor Vic Chou, for his expertise in psychological criminal profiling to help crack the case.

Did not attend ceremony due to injury

Lee shared on Instagram on Oct. 19 that he would not be attending the ceremony due to an untimely foot inflammation.

Lee's award was accepted on his behalf by a representative, who read out an acceptance speech from Lee.

In the speech, Lee handed out thanks to the judges at the Golden Bell Awards, the production companies, as well as fellow cast and crew who worked on the show.

Lee also recognised his fellow nominees, his management agency Catwalk Asia, and expressed gratitude to his family.

Speaking to the media after the win, Lee shared that he was watching a livestream of the awards show while having dinner with his family when the announcement was made, The Straits Times reported.

After learning he had won, he stood up and threw his hands in the air in elation.

Lee expressed regret at not being able to attend the event in person, sharing that his wife, Fann Wong, 51, lamented to him that he should have attended in crutches.

Lee had previously won Best Actor in 2021 for his role in the 2020 Taiwanese drama "Workers".

His first ever win was for Best Actor in 2014 for his role in 2013 family drama "A Good Wife".

Could not stop cheering

Lee shared his joy on Instagram, posing one-legged with crutches under one arm and the Golden Bell trophy clutched in the other.

Wong and their eight-year-old son, Zed, were pictured alongside the now three-time award winner.

The actor wrote in the caption:

"What a miraculous night, too shocking! Could not stop cheering! Hope I did not disturb the neighbours! Haha! The whole family is high with excitement! Thank you to all the cast and crew who worked on 'Danger Zone', thank you Golden Bell Awards for the love and recognition! I love you all! Probably won't be able to sleep tonight."

Lee received congratulatory messages under his Instagram post from fellow actors and celebrities, including Dennis Zhou, Desmond Tan, Quan Yifeng, and Mark Lee.

