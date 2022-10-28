Police arrest man, 31, who allegedly attacked man, 69, with chopper along New Upper Changi Road & fled

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Oct. 27 that they have arrested a 31-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

What happened?

On Oct. 26, at about 3:35pm, the police responded to a case where a man had allegedly assaulted a 69-year-old man with a chopper along New Upper Changi Road.

The victim sustained injuries on his head and was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

However, the man who wielded the chopper fled before the police arrived at the scene.

Police search

Officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within five hours of the reported incident following extensive ground enquiries and footage from police cameras.

A chopper was recovered from a nearby rubbish bin and seized as a case exhibit.

The offence

The 31-year-old man will be charged in court on Oct. 28 with the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

The offence carries a punishment of imprisonment for a term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or a combination of such punishments.

The police said they will not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law.

The police added: "We will spare no effort to track down such offenders and will deal with them in accordance with the law."

Top image from Singapore Police Force.