Woman in China sneaks into male dormitory to find a boyfriend

A Chinese woman went to drastic lengths in order to find a boyfriend in Shenzhen, China.

According to a post on Chinese social media platform (NetEase), the woman reportedly disguised as a man in order to sneak into a male dormitory that housed workers for an electronics factory.

She was later discovered to be a woman by workers in the dormitory.

Workers complain to supervisor

Two employees informed their supervisor of the surprise visitor.

They could not rest properly with a woman living in the dormitory so they requested for the woman to leave.

Not expecting the mix-up, the supervisor then asked their surprise visitor about her gender.

He said he could not be sure of the gender as the woman "is portly, has androgynous features, and most importantly, she has short hair".

Without missing a beat, the woman reportedly admitted that she was indeed female.

She also revealed that she had arranged for herself to stay in the male dormitory to "find a boyfriend".

Woman was eventually persuaded to leave dormitory

According to the post, the woman refused to leave the dormitory at first despite having been arranged to move out to a female dormitory.

She explained that she was worried about having fewer opportunities to interact with the male workers after moving out, and that she had already set her sights on one man from within the dormitory.

She was eventually persuaded to move out after much reassurance from the supervisor, who agreed to mediate between her and her potential love interest. The article also noted that the woman may have intellectual disability.

Some Chinese netizens thought the video was staged, but others were convinced that the incident was real as the expressions were natural.

They mused that it was entirely possible for the woman to have sneaked into the dormitory, given that factory workers would self-arrange their personal space in the dormitory and they might not have spoken much to each other in the first few days.

Top images via 163.com