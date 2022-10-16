China restricts the word 'Beijing' on social media after rare protest against Xi Jinping

Officials in Beijing took the unprecedented step of temporally banning "Beijing" as a search term following a rare protest in China's capital.

You won't like angry banner

According to Bloomberg, on Oct. 13, two banners were hung from the Sitong bridge, located in northwest Beijing. Shortly after, a plume of smoke could be seen from the bridge, although it is not clear what caused it.

The two banners had messages that protested against the harsh zero-Covid policies enacted in China since the start of the pandemic, as well as China's President Xi Jinping.

One banner contained a message written in mandarin in six stanzas, as translated by The Washington Post:

"We want to eat, not do coronavirus tests We want reform, not the Cultural Revolution We want freedom, not lockdowns We want elections, not rulers We want dignity, not lies Be citizens, not enslaved people"

The other banner called for a general strike:

"Students strike, workers strike, people strike; The dictator, traitor -- Xi Jinping"

A banner against Xi Jinping is raised at Sitong Bridge, Haidian District, Beijing.

Admire the courage of this man, but when the giant ship sank, the screams of the passengers were only the meaning of tragedy.#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/tMt4spulZR — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) October 13, 2022

One Chinese social media user driving past the bridge recorded a man broadcasting the banner's message:

Sitong Bridge, Haidian District, Beijing, a man displayed banners and shouted slogans against Xi Jinping. He had been arrested and voice disappeared, but maybe in the future, everyone who crosses this bridge will remember that there was once a man...#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/Fr20sF9XFK — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) October 13, 2022

The man responsible for the protest is said to be a Chinese scientist named Peng Lifa, although this has not yet been verified.

Hero of Sitong Bridge is a scientist named Peng Lifa.

He opposes superstitious imperial personality cult and coercive Covid prevention theater. pic.twitter.com/Yq7kkc5rnb — Phil Cunningham (@jinpeili) October 14, 2022

A rare protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his policies was swiftly ended in Beijing Thursday. It's likely the man who staged the protest is #PengLifa, social media name Peng ZaiZhou. Hopefully it can be verified soon. #彭载舟 本名 #彭立发pic.twitter.com/shKLZ6P0qu — Partisan Review (@PartisanReview) October 13, 2022

A bridge too far

Chinese authorities had reacted strongly to images of both the banner and the message it tried to spread. In addition to arresting the man and removing the banner, they tried to censor discussion of the incident on social media.

The Guardian reported that searches related to the protest were banned, including the remarkable step of banning searches for the capital "Beijing", as well as words like "bridge".

In addition, bridge guards have apparently been set up in the Beijing area, preventing similar protest from occurring.

When AP visited the Haidian area the next day, people who worked in the vicinity of the bridge denied seeing anything occurr at the bridge, with many refusing to speak to them.

However, outside of China, it seems that many dissidents and protestors have taken up the words of the bridge protest, such as university students.

Interestingly, some Chinese language signs in support of the Beijing Sitong Bridge banner protest are appearing globally, especially at universities. This is is in Paris's main Chinatowns. https://t.co/vwJB6FatCp — Fanny Potkin (@f_potkin) October 15, 2022

Chinese international students have started mobilizing to reprint different versions of the Beijing Sitong bridge protestor’s demands in different university campuses. Students from over 30+ campuses have joined.



Follow @citizensdailycn on IG or @VoiceofCN on TG for updates. https://t.co/RKyOHHZMID pic.twitter.com/RHDD7S4e0o — promise li (@promiseli_) October 14, 2022

Even in China itself, there are signs that dissatisfaction with the government is rising, with an in-depth report by the Wall Street Journal noting that many posts about Communist Party leaders in China have almost all comments hidden, and many official posts preemptively preventing comments.

China is holding the 20th Communist Party Congress, where President and Party Secretary General Xi Jinping is to be coronated party leader for an unprecedented third term. This comes amidst growing frustration over Covid-19 prevention measures, such as harsh lockdowns with little warning, and other associated challenges presented to the economy.

The congress is likely the reason why authorities have responded to news of the protest with harsher than usual measures. Some Chinese claimed their Weibo accounts have been permanently banned after sharing images of the bridge protest -- a temporary ban lasting weeks or months would have been more common.

16/ I spoke to WeChat users who were banned forever from their account as they had shared this picture. In the past, Wechat would suspend you for a day or a week over politically sensitive topics, but not this time. With this incident, it was a complete ban for all who shared. pic.twitter.com/cEeCZEXkNX — Liza Lin (@lizalinwsj) October 15, 2022

Related stories

Top image via @fangshimin /Twitter & Nicolas Asfouri-Pool/Getty Images