Chatuchak Night Market returns to S'pore from Feb. 7 to Apr. 2, 2023

Chatuchak Night Market will be returning to Singapore in 2023.

Held at The Grandstand in Turf Club from Feb. 7 to Apr. 2, 2023, it will be open from Tuesday to Sunday from 4:30pm to 10:30pm during the period.

According to a press release by the organisers, the 2023 edition of the market will boast over 180 different vendors on a rotational basis (i.e. not 180 vendors at once), selling street food, handicrafts, and antiques in a 20,000 square feet space.

Some of the vendors will even be flown in from the original Bangkok market.

In addition, visitors can take advantage of complimentary parking, as well as free shuttle buses from Botanic Gardens, Clementi, and Toa Payoh.

Food vendors to look out for

The press release from Chatuchak Night Market Singapore highlighted some of the food vendors that visitors can look forward to:

Cha-Chak Thai Teh Tarik — Thai milk tea priced at S$4.

Thai Roti Prata — a thinner, softer version of what we're used to in Singapore.

E-Sarn Sausage — grilled sausages made from fermented meat, rice, and sometimes vermicelli noodle.

Served with cabbage, chilli peppers and dilled ginger, it's enough as a meal in itself.

First came to Singapore in 2020

The iconic night market first ventured out of Thailand when it came to Singapore in 2020.

However, what was meant to be a three-month stint from Feb. 4 to May 3, 2020, was shortened when the market closed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chatuchak Night Market Singapore 2023

Address: 200 Turf Club Rd, S287994

Dates: Feb. 7 to Apr. 2, 2023, Tuesdays to Sundays

Time: 4:30pm to 10:30pm

Top image by Melanie Lim