Woman, 40, girl, 14, sent to hospital after 9-vehicle chain collision in KPE

A nine-vehicle chain collision in the Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) tunnel on Oct. 27 afternoon saw two people taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along KPE towards Tampines Expressway (TPE) after Bartley Road East exit on Thursday around 4.45pm.

A 14-year-old female passenger and a 40-year-old female car driver were conscious when conveyed to the hospital, the police said.

A 54-year-old male car driver, 38-year-old female car driver and 43-year-old van driver are assisting with police investigations, the police said.

The accident involved eight cars and a van in a row after the chain collision in the centre lane of the KPE tunnel, a video on TikTok showed.

The vehicles were mostly damaged at the front and the rear.

A tow truck was seen towing away one car, while ambulances were seen at the scene.

