Woman, 40, girl, 14, sent to hospital after 9-vehicle chain collision in KPE

Most of the vehicles suffered damage to their front and rear.

Belmont Lay | October 28, 2022, 04:58 PM

A nine-vehicle chain collision in the Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) tunnel on Oct. 27 afternoon saw two people taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along KPE towards Tampines Expressway (TPE) after Bartley Road East exit on Thursday around 4.45pm.

A 14-year-old female passenger and a 40-year-old female car driver were conscious when conveyed to the hospital, the police said.

A 54-year-old male car driver, 38-year-old female car driver and 43-year-old van driver are assisting with police investigations, the police said.

The accident involved eight cars and a van in a row after the chain collision in the centre lane of the KPE tunnel, a video on TikTok showed.

@iaircon 😢😢😢 KPE 8 VEHICLES CHAIN COLLISION TODAY 4.30PM, MY CAR WAS THERE! 😭😭😭 #roadsg #sgcaraccident #behchialor #mustshare #mustsharenews #stompsg #stompnews #straitstimes #ltasingapore #spf #sgtrafficpolice #trafficpolice #sgambulance #ambulances #trafficjam #sgtrafficjam #iaircon #uncleeric ♬ Swear By It - Chris Alan Lee

The vehicles were mostly damaged at the front and the rear.

A tow truck was seen towing away one car, while ambulances were seen at the scene.

Top photos via

