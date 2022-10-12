Free storewide alcohol sampling at Cellarbration’s new flagship store in Takashimaya from Oct. 14 to 16, 2022

Cellarbration will be opening its first ever premier boutique flagship store at Takashimaya.

Customers can shop from an exclusive range of spirits like whisky, gin, rum, wine, sake and collector’s bottles.

To celebrate the launch, Cellarbration will be offering a storewide sampling session and a slew of promotions.

Here’s what you can look forward to.

Launch promotions

Storewide sampling session

From Oct. 14 to 16, there will be a storewide sampling session which includes:

Tanqueray gin bar cart with free sampling of gin and tonic

Baileys with free sampling of baileys limited edition apple pie and baileys original irish cream

Assortment of whiskies, rum & wine

Tanqueray gin bar cart

On Oct. 16, enjoy an exclusive promotion on Tanqueray Sevilla Gin at S$53 per bottle, limited to one bottle per customer, while stocks last.

What’s more, fans of Baileys Irish Cream liquor will be happy to know that Cellarbration will be offering a bottle at a promotional price of S$28.90 per bottle, limited to one bottle per customer, while stocks last.

This promotional price is available from Oct. 14 to 16.

Free gift for first 100 members to visit the store

On Oct. 15, the first 100 members to visit the store will receive a free Singleton 12 sample home kit which comprises a 50ml Singleton 12 whisky bottle and ice ball mold.

To redeem, simply head to the counter and show your membership card on the app to get your free gift.

Membership is free and new customers can download the app and sign up here.

Flagship store

Shop from a wide range of alcohol at Cellarbration.

Spirits Brands include: Singleton, Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Glenfiddich, Hendrick’s, Monkey Shoulder, Remy Martin XO, Campari, Buffalo Trace, Nikka Whisky, Teeling Whiskey, Chivas Regal, Martell VSOP.

Wine brands include: Codorniu, Amelia and Gravas from Concha Y Toro, Maison Castel, Zonin, Mcguigan, Tempus Two, Domaine Barons De Rothschild Lafite, Lanson, Trapiche, Unanime, Louis Roederer Cristal.

Sake brands include: Juyondai and an assortment of sake.

Lastly, the collector’s selection: Hampden and Foursquare Rums, Limited Edition Blanton’s single barrel, Game of Thrones Single Malt Whisky Collection, Lagauvlin 26 years Special Release, Hakushu 18 years, Macallan Edition series, Chivas Regal Royal Salute 30 and 38 years.

Cellar-experience room

There is also a Cellar-experience room in the store where exclusive product launches, private tastings and masterclasses will be held.

Cellarbration’s gold and platinum members will have a chance to be privately invited to attend these events.

Cellarbration Takashimaya opening launch

Address: Ngee Ann City, #B2-10A/11

Date: Oct. 14 to 16, 2022

Opening Hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

This sponsored article is brought to you by Cellarbration.

All photos via Cellarbration