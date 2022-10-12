Back

LTA & TP check cars for illegal modifications that pose safety issues & cause public nuisance

Modifications are allowed, but there are rules.

Belmont Lay | October 12, 2022, 12:00 PM

The Land Transport Authority together with the Traffic Police and National Environment Agency carried out enforcement checks on vehicles at several locations over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post by LTA on Oct. 10, the vehicles were stopped for checks for illegal modifications.

The authorities were on the lookout for non-compliant number plates, modified exhaust pipes, overly tinted windows, as well as other offences such as non-payment of road tax.

LTA said in its post: "Illegal modifications can compromise the safety of the driver and other road users as well as pose a nuisance to the public."

Illegal modifications spotted

Photos showed the enforcement checks were carried out along Prince Edward Road and Kampong Bahru Road.

A vehicle that was subjected to checks along Prince Edward Road was found to have an illegally modified exhaust system.

LTA said: "Tampering with the exhaust system may adversely affect the road worthiness and compromise the safety of the driver, passengers and other road users."

Another vehicle was stopped along Kampong Bahru Road and found to have improper front lamps, which are disallowed because it can be distracting and cause confusion to other motorists, according to LTA.

The enforcement checks carried out were not restricted to cars.

A motorcycle stopped at an undisclosed location was found to have a modified exhaust, improper tyre size and a missing chainguard.

"Chainguards help to reduce injury to the motorcyclist when the chain or sprocket fails and should not be removed," LTA said.

Enforcement checks were also seen carried out on another vehicle at that same location.

Guide on modifications

Vehicle owners are urged to refer to LTA's guide on modifications.

Common body kit modifications are addressed in the guide alongside others, such as how side skirts should not protrude from the car's body laterally, and how spoilers should not protrude from the car body laterally or longitudinally.

The guide also allows people to report illegal modifications to the authorities.

All photos via LTA

