Back

Tower Transit bus service 853 smashed road divider at AMK with 9 people on board, driver suspended

No one was injured.

Alfie Kwa | October 13, 2022, 04:04 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A bus rammed through a road divider in Ang Mo Kio on Oct. 12.

The 64-year-old driver has been suspended, Tower Transit Singapore told Mothership.

Accident at Ang Mo Kio

In a video posted on TikTok, bus service 853 could be seen wedged between the broken road divider.

There were no videos of the accident.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that they were alerted to the accident involving a bus along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 on On Oct. 12 at about 11:35am.

The bus operator added that the accident involved bus service 853 and there were nine passengers on board.

No one was injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were also alerted to the road traffic accident but their "assistance was not required".

The 64-year-old male bus driver is now assisting with police investigations and has been suspended by Tower Transit.

Top images taken from kpherluke/TikTok. 

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 3 more years in prison, Myanmar military govt drags feet on Asean plan

On Oct. 12, Myanmar politician Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to an additional three years of imprisonment by a court controlled by Myanmar's military government.

October 13, 2022, 03:51 PM

Cars & lorries in serious accident along Causeway towards S'pore in morning shuts 2 of 3 lanes

Jam.

October 13, 2022, 03:04 PM

Comment: Najib is behind bars, but can he still swing the M’sian general election his way?

The Najib factor.

October 13, 2022, 02:16 PM

Mediacorp actor Edwin Goh banned from driving for 3 years, fined S$6,500 for drink driving

First offence.

October 13, 2022, 01:41 PM

Rare blood moon can be seen from S'pore on Nov. 8, 2022, total lunar eclipse happening as well

Next total lunar eclipse in 2025.

October 13, 2022, 12:36 PM

Sin Heng Kee Porridge at Blk 685 Hougang St 61 super crowded due to renewed interest by S'pore foodies

It has been there for a long time but there has been renewed interest online.

October 13, 2022, 11:33 AM

'Walk home from Plaza Sing to Hougang after work': People in S’pore share unusual ways to save money

Smart or extreme? A financial expert weighs in.

October 13, 2022, 11:00 AM

Migrant worker in S'pore fined S$500 for smoking duty-unpaid cigarette friend gave him, cried after getting caught

He just wanted a quick smoke but it cost him close to half a month's salary.

October 12, 2022, 07:29 PM

Tighter visitor restrictions for hospitals & care homes from Oct. 14 amid Covid-19 surge

The measures will last four weeks.

October 12, 2022, 07:21 PM

600,000 S$30 public transport vouchers for eligible S'pore households to cope with fare hike

Support provided.

October 12, 2022, 07:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.