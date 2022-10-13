Tower Transit bus service 853 smashed road divider at AMK with 9 people on board, driver suspended

A bus rammed through a road divider in Ang Mo Kio on Oct. 12.

The 64-year-old driver has been suspended, Tower Transit Singapore told Mothership.

Accident at Ang Mo Kio

In a video posted on TikTok, bus service 853 could be seen wedged between the broken road divider.

There were no videos of the accident.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that they were alerted to the accident involving a bus along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 on On Oct. 12 at about 11:35am.

The bus operator added that the accident involved bus service 853 and there were nine passengers on board.

No one was injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were also alerted to the road traffic accident but their "assistance was not required".

The 64-year-old male bus driver is now assisting with police investigations and has been suspended by Tower Transit.

