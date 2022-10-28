SBS Transit bus driver stops bus to save 3 people from car accident at Tanglin Road

A public bus driver has been lauded for stopping his vehicle while in service to help after two vehicles got into an accident at the junction of Chatsworth Road and Tanglin Road at about 12am on Oct. 23, which saw plumes of smoke emerge from the wreckage.

According to photos submitted to Shin Min Daily News, the accident involved a van and a car, where both vehicles appeared badly damage, with the car's bonnet crushed.

The car, reportedly a private hire vehicle, was driven a 50-year-old man and was ferrying one passenger at that time.

The van was only occupied by one driver, a 27-year-old man.

According to eyewitnesses, the SBS Transit bus captain of service 132, which was plying the route in the area, went to the rescue of the three victims of the accident.

Bus captain to the rescue

The bus captain has been identified as 33-year-old Luo Kanghao (translated from hanyu pinyin).

He said he saw smoke coming out of the accident wreckage, and there were still people in the two vehicles involved in the accident.

Fearing a fire, he hurriedly stopped driving, explained the situation to the two passengers on the bus, and ran forward to help.

He went to the aid of the driver and passenger in the car, who were able to get out of the wreckage, to rest by the side of the road, before attempting to free the trapped male van driver.

Luo explained that the front door of the car was stuck, so he lowered the driver's seat and instructed the driver to climb into the back so that he could escape through the back door.

The two passengers from bus service 132 also alighted to assist in the rescue.

Once all of the people involved in the accident were rescued, Luo returned to the bus to notify the bus operations control centre and asked them to call for an ambulance.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) have confirmed that all victims were conscious when conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

The police have confirmed that investigations are underway.

SBS transit's spokesperson applauded Luo for his bravery, saying that he went out of his way to aid people in harm's way.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News