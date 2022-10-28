Back

SBS Transit bus driver stops bus to save 3 people from car accident at Tanglin Road

The two passengers on the bus also got down to help.

Ruth Chai | October 28, 2022, 04:30 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A public bus driver has been lauded for stopping his vehicle while in service to help after two vehicles got into an accident at the junction of Chatsworth Road and Tanglin Road at about 12am on Oct. 23, which saw plumes of smoke emerge from the wreckage.

According to photos submitted to Shin Min Daily News, the accident involved a van and a car, where both vehicles appeared badly damage, with the car's bonnet crushed.

The car, reportedly a private hire vehicle, was driven a 50-year-old man and was ferrying one passenger at that time.

The van was only occupied by one driver, a 27-year-old man.

According to eyewitnesses, the SBS Transit bus captain of service 132, which was plying the route in the area, went to the rescue of the three victims of the accident.

Bus captain to the rescue

The bus captain has been identified as 33-year-old Luo Kanghao (translated from hanyu pinyin).

He said he saw smoke coming out of the accident wreckage, and there were still people in the two vehicles involved in the accident.

Fearing a fire, he hurriedly stopped driving, explained the situation to the two passengers on the bus, and ran forward to help.

He went to the aid of the driver and passenger in the car, who were able to get out of the wreckage, to rest by the side of the road, before attempting to free the trapped male van driver.

Luo explained that the front door of the car was stuck, so he lowered the driver's seat and instructed the driver to climb into the back so that he could escape through the back door.

The two passengers from bus service 132 also alighted to assist in the rescue.

Once all of the people involved in the accident were rescued, Luo returned to the bus to notify the bus operations control centre and asked them to call for an ambulance.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) have confirmed that all victims were conscious when conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

The police have confirmed that investigations are underway.

SBS transit's spokesperson applauded Luo for his bravery, saying that he went out of his way to aid people in harm's way.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

Steven Lim joins TikTok, posts videos of himself dancing in public with strangers

Kor kor is back.

October 28, 2022, 07:22 PM

China locks down Wuhan again as zero-Covid-19 strategy forces millions to stay home

Back to lockdown.

October 28, 2022, 06:31 PM

Former lawyer Samuel Seow to be jailed for 4 weeks & fined S$1,500 for abusing employees, including niece

He will begin serving his sentence on Nov. 3.

October 28, 2022, 06:17 PM

Police charge man who threatened to stab wife on neck in Boon Lay Drive

Police have charged two man for family violence incidents.

October 28, 2022, 05:59 PM

Woman, 40, girl, 14, sent to hospital after 9-vehicle chain collision in KPE

Most of the vehicles suffered damage to their front and rear.

October 28, 2022, 04:58 PM

Ex-M'sian minister demands apology after PAS accuses him of being supportive of LGBT community

He has initiated a defamation lawsuit.

October 28, 2022, 04:03 PM

Former S'pore secondary school teacher in charge of CCA molested 13 boys over 2 years

He was the only teacher who stayed overnight at the chalet organised for CCA members.

October 28, 2022, 03:53 PM

Blackpink performing at S'pore National Stadium on May 13, 2023

Blackpink in your area.

October 28, 2022, 02:39 PM

First of 500 BlueSG electric Opel Corsa-e cars launched in S'pore for rental

Fresh out of the box.

October 28, 2022, 01:21 PM

MFA advises S'poreans to defer all non-essential travel to Nigeria

There's a heightened risk of terror attacks.

October 28, 2022, 12:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.