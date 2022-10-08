Back

S'pore woman spots runaway daughter, 17, allegedly shoplifting in CCTV video posted by mini-mart owner

One of the youths captured in the video was not aware that her companions had apparently left the store without paying.

Lee Wei Lin | October 08, 2022, 09:21 PM

A woman in Singapore spotted her runaway daughter in the unlikeliest of places—a viral video of three youths allegedly shoplifting from a mini-mart at Block 217 Bukit Batok Street 21.

What happened

The incident happened on Oct. 6 at approximately 11am.

The mini-mart's owner, Huang Tianzhu (name in hanyu pinyin) told Shin Min Daily News that out of the three youths captured in the video, only two left the store without paying for the items they took from the shelves, which were instant mashed potato and a small bottle of vodka.

Huang posted the video online in hopes that the alleged shoplifters would return to pay for the items, but was instead contacted by a woman claiming to be the mother of one of the youths.

The shopkeeper revealed, "She [the mother] said that her daughter had been missing for days, and hoped that I would call the police if she returned to my store so that she will go home."

The woman also lamented that she was unable to control her daughter and cried after finding out that her daughter got herself in trouble.

One has since offered to pay for her companions

The short-haired woman who paid for her item has since returned to the mini-mart.

The 17-year-old told Shin Min that the long-haired youth was her friend from primary school, and the 21-year-old woman who was wearing a cap is the classmate's friend.

She claimed that they were having a chat on the day of the incident when her friend suggested they buy something from the mini-mart.

The short-haired girl apparently paid for her bottle of mineral water, and was unaware that her companions had not paid.

She decided to go to the store to pay for the other two women as she "doesn't want to be misunderstood". She has also cut contact with her friend as she is upset about how she was implicated.

Huang has turned down her offer as he knows she was not the culprit.

Unaware the woman ran away from home

The 17-year-old further claimed that she was unaware that the her friend had run away from home.

She recalled the woman saying that she was chased out of her home after arguing with her mother, but is unaware of the details.

