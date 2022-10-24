S'pore boy, 5, breaks records by reciting at least 279 digits of irrational numbers from memory

One Nepalese boy in Singapore has broken various records with how good his memory is.

Broke five records

Five-year-old Anshuman Gurung has gotten his name in the Singapore Book of Records for being able to recite the long decimal places of four irrational numbers from memory.

On Sep. 24, Gurung recited 279 digits of the square roots of both two and three.

He also recited 280 digits of the square root of five, and 300 digits of Euler's number.

Irrational numbers are numbers where the digits continue forever after the decimal point and never repeat.

He was also able to correctly name the currencies used by all 200 countries and territories in the world.

Four months ago, Gurung broke his first record by reciting all 200 capitals in the world.

Gift for memorising

Gurung was born in Singapore, and his parents hail from Nepal.

Speaking to Mothership, Gurung's mother, Neesha, shared that he has a particular gift for memorising things.

She started noticing his ability to do so when he first joined the nursery, and was able to sing the alphabet song immediately after starting lessons. This is despite the fact that his parents had not taught him the alphabet at home.

Neesha revealed that she was "shocked" when he first started memorising numbers, and that her son "[doesn't] need much time to practise".

Neesha adds that her son is always eager to learn new things. Aside from memorising numbers or alphabets, he also likes to play with blocks.

She adds that she will continue to hone his memory skills in the future.

Correction note on Oct. 24, 10:30pm: The previous version of the article's headline misstated that the boy is a Singaporean, we have amended the error accordingly.

Top photo from Singapore Book of Records