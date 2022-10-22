Back

Better call Boris? Former UK prime minister might make surprise return.

A non-zero chance he becomes PM again.

Sulaiman Daud | October 22, 2022, 02:00 AM

Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister of the United Kingdom, but who will replace her?

To perhaps no one's surprise, Boris Johnson, erstwhile prime minister who resigned after a raft of scandals, is somehow back in the frame for another tilt at the top job.

Truss's resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street was still ringing in the ears of the public when news emerged that Johnson, who was on holiday in the Caribbean, was throwing his hat in the ring.

Johnson led the Conservative Party to electoral success in the 2019 general election, with a sizeable majority of some 80 Parliamentary seats.

But the Covid-19 pandemic hit when Johnson was at the helm, derailing the government's plans. While Johnson appealed to the public to pull together during the time of national emergency, details later emerged that he and his staff had broken the rules against social gathering that his own government had implemented.

This, along with a host of other scandals and mass resignations from his own ministers, eventually led to Johnson's resignation in early July 2022.

But Johnson is seemingly bent on what would be a remarkable recovery.

One reason for his palatability as a candidate is to prevent another "unelected leader" serving as prime minister.

After Truss resigned, many opposition party members have called for a general election. Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon said that the UK needs a "democratic choice" over its next prime minister.

However, Nadine Dorries, a Cabinet minister under Johnson and one of his most loyal supporters, pointed out that Johnson could truthfully claim to be the only candidate who has actually led the Conservatives to a general election victory, and therefore has a democratic mandate from the voters.

The next contest for leader has a steep requirement.

Sir Graham Brady, head of the Conservative Party's powerful 1922 Committee, announced that anyone seeking to become the next leader, and therefore the next prime minister, must first secure the backing of 100 Members of Parliament.

The UK media reported that Johnson was seeking an alliance with Rishi Sunak, who made it to the top two in the last leadership contest before losing to Truss.

This may suggest that as of that time, he had not yet gotten the backing he needs to launch his bid.

