BlueSG car crashes into road divider at Bukit Panjang after making right turn

Oh no.

Ashley Tan | October 24, 2022, 11:37 AM

A BlueSG car was recently caught on camera mounting a road divider at Bukit Panjang.

What happened

The accident was filmed by the dashcam of a stationary car waiting for the light to turn green at a traffic junction.

In the video, the BlueSG car makes a right turn.

It appears to have successfully made the turn but somehow continues turning right, before crashing into the road divider.

Video from SG Road Vigilante / FB

The car ends up stuck there, and a man, presumably the driver, is later seen standing next to the vehicle.

Photo from SG Road Vigilante / FB

Photo from SG Road Vigilante / FB

You can watch the full video here.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force shared that they were alerted to the accident on Oct. 22 at around 12:04pm.

It occurred at the junction of Bukit Panjang Ring Road and Bukit Panjang Road.

No injuries were reported, and police investigations are ongoing.

Other accidents involving BlueSG cars

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante/FB and Singapore roads accident.com/FB

