Blk 666 Yishun Ave 4 multi-gen HDB resale flat sold for record S$1.063 million

A 1,765 sq ft multi-generation HDB resale flat at Block 666 Yishun Avenue 4 has been sold for S$1.063 million, according to 99.co.

The successful transaction has set two Singapore records for the first-ever million-dollar multi-generation HDB resale flat sold in Singapore, as well as the first-ever multi-generation HDB resale flat to surpass the S$600 per square foot mark.

Built in end 1987

The 35-year-old flat, located between the 10th and 12th floor, was completed in December 1987.

It has about 64 years and three months of its lease left.

The entire Block 666 Yishun Avenue 4 consists of 66 multi-generation flats ranging in various sizes between 1,582 and 1,927 sq ft.

The transaction occurred on Oct. 19, about three weeks after the Sep. 30 cooling measures kicked in.

However, it is likely the option-to-purchase (OTP) for was signed before Sep. 30, 99.co speculated.

Last record for multi-gen flat

The last all-time-high record for a multi-generation flat was set in October 2018.

That occurred when a 1,787 sq ft apartment at Block 460 Tampines Street 42 located between the fourth and sixth floor, was sold for S$990,000 at S$554 per square foot.

Rare unit

HDB previously built several multi-generation HDB flats in the late 1980s made out of three-bedroom flats plus studio apartments.

The merged unit provided 1,432 to 1,776 sq ft of floor space per unit to accommodate elderly parents in the studio apartments.

Such units are rare, with up to two kitchens and three toilets, and can only be found at Bishan Streets 11 and 12, Tampines Street 42, Yishun Street 61, and Yishun Avenue 4, 99.co reported.

These days 3Gen flats, introduced in 2013, can be found at Canberra Vista and Central Weave and are slightly smaller at 1,292 sq ft.

A 1,948-sqft executive apartment at Block 664 Yishun Avenue 4 sold for S$1,000,888 at S$514 per square foot in May 2022.

Top photo via Google Maps