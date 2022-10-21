Back

Blk 666 Yishun Ave 4 multi-gen HDB resale flat sold for record S$1.063 million

Big space.

Belmont Lay | October 21, 2022, 12:02 AM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 1,765 sq ft multi-generation HDB resale flat at Block 666 Yishun Avenue 4 has been sold for S$1.063 million, according to 99.co.

The successful transaction has set two Singapore records for the first-ever million-dollar multi-generation HDB resale flat sold in Singapore, as well as the first-ever multi-generation HDB resale flat to surpass the S$600 per square foot mark.

Built in end 1987

The 35-year-old flat, located between the 10th and 12th floor, was completed in December 1987.

It has about 64 years and three months of its lease left.

The entire Block 666 Yishun Avenue 4 consists of 66 multi-generation flats ranging in various sizes between 1,582 and 1,927 sq ft.

The transaction occurred on Oct. 19, about three weeks after the Sep. 30 cooling measures kicked in.

However, it is likely the option-to-purchase (OTP) for was signed before Sep. 30, 99.co speculated.

Last record for multi-gen flat

The last all-time-high record for a multi-generation flat was set in October 2018.

That occurred when a 1,787 sq ft apartment at Block 460 Tampines Street 42 located between the fourth and sixth floor, was sold for S$990,000 at S$554 per square foot.

Rare unit

HDB previously built several multi-generation HDB flats in the late 1980s made out of three-bedroom flats plus studio apartments.

The merged unit provided 1,432 to 1,776 sq ft of floor space per unit to accommodate elderly parents in the studio apartments.

Such units are rare, with up to two kitchens and three toilets, and can only be found at Bishan Streets 11 and 12, Tampines Street 42, Yishun Street 61, and Yishun Avenue 4, 99.co reported.

These days 3Gen flats, introduced in 2013, can be found at Canberra Vista and Central Weave and are slightly smaller at 1,292 sq ft.

A 1,948-sqft executive apartment at Block 664 Yishun Avenue 4 sold for S$1,000,888 at S$514 per square foot in May 2022.

Top photo via Google Maps

UK's Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

She's out.

October 20, 2022, 08:45 PM

M'sian prison inmates not allowed to issue GE15 campaign statements

All documents have to be vetted first.

October 20, 2022, 06:45 PM

Govt offering help for seniors who need urgent housing support: Desmond Lee

There are exemptions and other cases will be also assessed.

October 20, 2022, 06:41 PM

No public drinking & setting off of fireworks in Little India area during Deepavali period: Police advisory

Heavy vehicular and human traffic expected.

October 20, 2022, 06:13 PM

Boy in China cries in frustration while teaching younger sister math, sister also in tears

No one was having a good time.

October 20, 2022, 05:54 PM

Police arrest 19 men & 13 women, aged 21-73, for selling vape, vice, illegal sexual enhancement medication in Geylang

Geylang is healing.

October 20, 2022, 04:32 PM

S’pore Constitution to be amended, allowing govt powers to protect institution of marriage

The new article will clarify that Parliament has the power to define and safeguard the institution of marriage.

October 20, 2022, 03:13 PM

S'pore government introduces bill to repeal Section 377A of Penal Code

First reading in Parliament.

October 20, 2022, 03:06 PM

Meta develops real-time Hokkien speech translation AI

Impressive.

October 20, 2022, 02:44 PM

MOH will invite people aged 18 to 49 for bivalent vaccination later in 2022

More bivalent vaccines will be made available by the end of 2022.

October 20, 2022, 02:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.