Blackpink performing at S'pore National Stadium on May 13, 2023

Blackpink in your area.

Matthias Ang | October 28, 2022, 02:39 PM

Blackpink will be performing at the National Stadium on May 13, 2023 for the Singapore leg of their "Born Pink" world tour.

Registration for the concert's pre-sale tickets for Blink members open on Nov. 7 at 2pm and will last until Nov. 9 at 2pm, according to an Instagram post by Live Nation SG and ONE Production.

Early bird pre-sale tickets for Blink members will then be made available on Nov. 21, at 10am, followed by the Blink membership pre-sale at 12am, until 11.59pm for both.

Public tickets will be made available at 10am from Nov. 24 onwards.

この投稿をInstagramで見る

 

Live Nation SG(@livenationsg)がシェアした投稿

Blackpink's tour schedule, announced on Aug. 8, features 27 tour dates, starting in Seoul before proceeding to seven U.S. locations and six in Europe.

Besides Singapore, the group will also perform in various cities in Asia, including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, and Manila.

Singapore appears to be the only performance scheduled for the group in May within Asia.

Top photo via Blackpink/Facebook

