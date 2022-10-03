Back

Bird Paradise in Mandai to open in Q2 2023, will include 8 walk-through aviaries

Exciting!

Ashley Tan | October 03, 2022, 11:30 AM

Events

Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore's beloved Jurong Bird Park will be closing early next year after 52 years of operation, in preparation for its move to Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

To be renamed Bird Paradise, the new 17-hectare space will be home to 3,500 birds from over 400 species.

Areas designed as different biomes

The new bird park is designed to "emphasise environments inspired by different ecologies and habitats, the natural behaviours of birds and the unique avian adaptions found across species," according to Mandai Wildlife Group.

Visitors can enjoy immersive and naturalistic mixed-species habitats through 10 different zones, each with their own distinct vegetation, features and avian species.

Photo from Mandai Wildlife Group

These include eight walk-through aviaries reflecting various biomes from around the world, such as dense African rainforests, South American wetlands, Southeast Asian paddy fields, Australian dry eucalypt forests, and more.

Photo from Mandai Wildlife Group

Photo from Mandai Wildlife Group

One highlight is the Heart of Africa exhibit, featuring an elevated canopy experience, where visitors can explore a misty forest with meandering forest streams.

Photo from Mandai Wildlife Group

Building on Jurong Bird Park's conservation efforts

24 per cent of the species in Bird Paradise will be threatened species. This builds on Jurong Bird Park's ex-situ and in-situ conservation efforts for globally threatened avian species.

One zone, the Winged Sanctuary, will be specially dedicated to critically endangered species like the Philippine Eagle, Vietnam Pheasant, and Negros Bleeding-heart.

The new park will also have the world's largest living genetic reserve of hornbills under human care. Over 20 species will be residing there.

Visitors can continue to enjoy hands-on and interactive encounters with feathered friends through feeding sessions and other activities.

The park will also boast a 2,000-seat amphitheatre, and family fun areas like the Tree Top Play and Egg Splash for dry and wet play respectively.

Additionally, a fully-equipped Avian Health and Research Centre, Avian Nutrition Centre as well as a Breeding and Research Centre will support the park's breeding and conservation programmes.

Photo from Mandai Wildlife Group

Sustainable elements

As part of Mandai Wildlife Reserve's sustainability efforts across all its parks, Bird Paradise will be incorporating sustainable elements such as solar panels on available roof spaces.

The design of its spaces will also optimise thermal comfort.

Over 5,000 trees have been planted throughout the park to recreate natural habitats and provide shade for visitors, and energy-efficient hybrid ventilation systems have replaced air-conditioning where possible.

Photo from Mandai Wildlife Group

Areas which require air-conditioning such as the Penguin Cove will have water and energy-saving measures implemented.

Photo from Mandai Wildlife Group

Bird Paradise will be applying to be certified under the Landscape Excellence Assessment Framework (LEAF), optimising best landscape and sustainability practices throughout its design strategy.

According to NParks, LEAF is the first scheme in Singapore that is solely dedicated to recognising the provision and management of greenery in developments.

It is developed with consideration of the current best practices in landscape design and management.

A "massive undertaking"

Prior to its closure, Jurong Bird Park's preparations for its move, described as as "massive undertaking", began more than three years ago.

Some existing aviaries such as the African Treetops were rethemed to mirror the new habitats at Bird Paradise, and to introduce different bird species that will be housed together at the new park.

Mandai assures that various measures have been put in place to ensure the safety and welfare of the birds and staff involved in this move, and that the birds will be closely monitored to make sure they adjust well to their new environments.

Development work for the rest of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve precinct is well underway, and the remaining features are set to open progressively through to 2025.

Top photo from Mandai Wildlife Group

S'pore F1 fans join Red Bull's Sergio 'Checo' Pérez on casual jog along Marina Bay Street Circuit

Warming up.

October 03, 2022, 06:48 PM

6 easy & convenient ways to save money for the upcoming year-end festivities

Nice.

October 03, 2022, 06:45 PM

Car on BKE slip road drives against flow of traffic, hits motorcyclist, allegedly drives off

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to hospital.

October 03, 2022, 06:28 PM

MOM took action against 300 companies found to be discriminatory from 2017 to 2021: Tan See Leng

These companies breached the Fair Consideration Framework, which required employers to consider all candidates fairly.

October 03, 2022, 06:05 PM

Trade without using actual money, organiser donating S$1 for every participant

Learn trading while being part of a good cause.

October 03, 2022, 05:54 PM

Two F1 fans in S'pore have splashing good time in puddle after heavy downpour

When life gives you lemons.

October 03, 2022, 04:51 PM

Online communication services spreading harmful content may be blocked in S'pore under new laws

Code(s) of practice for online communication services providers.

October 03, 2022, 04:19 PM

Auntie Anne's opens at Compass One

Yay.

October 03, 2022, 04:15 PM

Grab testing 'Quiet Ride' in M'sia to reduce driver-passenger social interactions

Essential questions still need to be asked and answered though.

October 03, 2022, 04:04 PM

Railing glass panel on level 3 of Tampines 1 shatters out of the blue, no serious injuries reported

Shards of glass fell to the first floor of the mall.

October 03, 2022, 03:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.