Bird Paradise in Mandai to open in Q2 2023, will include 8 walk-through aviaries

Singapore's beloved Jurong Bird Park will be closing early next year after 52 years of operation, in preparation for its move to Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

To be renamed Bird Paradise, the new 17-hectare space will be home to 3,500 birds from over 400 species.

Areas designed as different biomes

The new bird park is designed to "emphasise environments inspired by different ecologies and habitats, the natural behaviours of birds and the unique avian adaptions found across species," according to Mandai Wildlife Group.

Visitors can enjoy immersive and naturalistic mixed-species habitats through 10 different zones, each with their own distinct vegetation, features and avian species.

These include eight walk-through aviaries reflecting various biomes from around the world, such as dense African rainforests, South American wetlands, Southeast Asian paddy fields, Australian dry eucalypt forests, and more.

One highlight is the Heart of Africa exhibit, featuring an elevated canopy experience, where visitors can explore a misty forest with meandering forest streams.

Building on Jurong Bird Park's conservation efforts

24 per cent of the species in Bird Paradise will be threatened species. This builds on Jurong Bird Park's ex-situ and in-situ conservation efforts for globally threatened avian species.

One zone, the Winged Sanctuary, will be specially dedicated to critically endangered species like the Philippine Eagle, Vietnam Pheasant, and Negros Bleeding-heart.

The new park will also have the world's largest living genetic reserve of hornbills under human care. Over 20 species will be residing there.

Visitors can continue to enjoy hands-on and interactive encounters with feathered friends through feeding sessions and other activities.

The park will also boast a 2,000-seat amphitheatre, and family fun areas like the Tree Top Play and Egg Splash for dry and wet play respectively.

Additionally, a fully-equipped Avian Health and Research Centre, Avian Nutrition Centre as well as a Breeding and Research Centre will support the park's breeding and conservation programmes.

Sustainable elements

As part of Mandai Wildlife Reserve's sustainability efforts across all its parks, Bird Paradise will be incorporating sustainable elements such as solar panels on available roof spaces.

The design of its spaces will also optimise thermal comfort.

Over 5,000 trees have been planted throughout the park to recreate natural habitats and provide shade for visitors, and energy-efficient hybrid ventilation systems have replaced air-conditioning where possible.

Areas which require air-conditioning such as the Penguin Cove will have water and energy-saving measures implemented.

Bird Paradise will be applying to be certified under the Landscape Excellence Assessment Framework (LEAF), optimising best landscape and sustainability practices throughout its design strategy.

According to NParks, LEAF is the first scheme in Singapore that is solely dedicated to recognising the provision and management of greenery in developments.

It is developed with consideration of the current best practices in landscape design and management.

A "massive undertaking"

Prior to its closure, Jurong Bird Park's preparations for its move, described as as "massive undertaking", began more than three years ago.

Some existing aviaries such as the African Treetops were rethemed to mirror the new habitats at Bird Paradise, and to introduce different bird species that will be housed together at the new park.

Mandai assures that various measures have been put in place to ensure the safety and welfare of the birds and staff involved in this move, and that the birds will be closely monitored to make sure they adjust well to their new environments.

Development work for the rest of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve precinct is well underway, and the remaining features are set to open progressively through to 2025.

