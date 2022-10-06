Migrant domestic worker agency put up 'observations' on races & nationalities, MOM investigating

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is looking into the matter of an employment agency's controversial descriptions of migrant domestic workers.

The descriptions posted on The Best Housekeeper's website have been criticised for "dehumanising" workers and perpetuating negative stereotypes.

Responding to Mothership's queries, an MOM spokesperson said:

"We want to remind employment agencies that advertisements which are insensitive and cast migrant domestic workers in an undignified, offensive light are unacceptable. Agencies should cease such practices and remove such postings immediately."

At the time of writing, the descriptions were no longer available on the agency's websites.

Background

The employment agency's post first came under the spotlight after a clip from celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's 2017 visit to Singapore resurfaced recently.

The video, which was widely shared and discussed on Twitter, was from the TV Show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown".

In it, Bourdain — somewhat jokingly — admonishes Singaporeans he was hanging out with over their reliance on migrant domestic workers or maids.

"It's like bourgeois, man. You're living off the labour of a repressed underclass," he says.

"General observations"

The 1-minute, 44-second-long clip stoked online debate, during which a user on Twitter pointed out content published on The Best Housekeeper's website.

The agency, which is run out of Lucky Plaza, included a description of the different nationalities domestic workers commonly belong to, and their salary ranges.

"What are the different quirks of the various domestic helpers found here in Singapore?" wrote the agency on its website.

"We’ve come up with this short guide to help you make a better-informed choice when shortlisting your domestic helper!"

The guide included the expected salary range and some "general observations" on four different nationalities and ethnic groups from Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar, and Mizoram.

Indonesia

Description: "Helpers from Indonesia tend to be more hardworking, patient and non-confrontational, and also tend to be good cooks, and makes one of the best domestic helpers in Singapore," wrote the agency. They added that because of their "innate characteristics" Indonesians tended not to "speak up" and would not be a good choice for an employer who required someone more vocal.

Salary range: S$550 to S$700

The Philippines

Description: Filipinos were described by the agency as being a "good choice" due to having better English language skills and being "generally better at cleaning". They were also described as having a "prideful nature".

Salary range: S$570 to S$750

Myanmar

Description: For workers from Myanmar, the agency highlighted their appearance as "pleasing for Chinese employers", while generally poorer in English. "If you are looking to hire some cheaper help and are willing to put in the effort to train up your helper, then Myanmar maids might be the right choice for you," they concluded.

Salary range: S$500 - S$600

Mizoram

Description: The last group described by the agency were Mizoram workers, described as "a race found in Myanmar and India". "Most Mizoram maids come from the mountain areas, which leads to them having a hardier constitution, and are stronger physically, with more endurance than the other races," wrote the agency.

Salary range: S$450 to S$570

"Dehumanising"

Screenshots of the descriptions made their way onto Twitter, with commenters decrying the write-ups as harmful and racist.

56% of domestic workers in Singapore are Filipino, 32% are Indonesian. Listen to how their employers talk about them. https://t.co/VMHBTspA5x — anthony christian ocampo 🇵🇭🏳️‍🌈 (@anthonyocampo) September 25, 2022

"This is so dehumanising," wrote one Twitter user.

Another likened the descriptions to "slave auctions".

Mothership has reached out to Best Housekeeper for comment.

Top image from Jeshoots.com via Unsplash and from Best Housekeeper's website.