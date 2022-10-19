Bentley driver who inched car forward & hurt Red Swastika School security guard jailed for 8 weeks

The Bentley driver who inched his car forward despite a security guard standing in the entrance of Red Swastika School in Bedok was sentenced to eight weeks in jail and a S$600 fine on Oct. 19.

According to CNA, Neo Hong Chye, 61, was also handed a 12-month driving ban.

He had pleaded guilty to causing hurt through a rash act and driving without insurance.

The incident, which saw Neo behind the wheel of the Bentley, pushing a security guard backwards, was captured on video and circulated on social media.

The 62-year-old security guard, Neo Ah Whatt, suffered from a bruised knee as a result of the offender's actions.

Inched vehicle into security guard

Court documents seen by Mothership state that on Jan. 11, 2022, Neo had been driving his granddaughter to school with his wife seated in the front passenger seat.

While waiting in the queue of cars to enter the school's main gate, Neo decided to cut the queue by changing lanes and overtaking the waiting cars.

However, before he could enter through the main gate, he was stopped by the security guard who asked Neo to proceed to the side gate, which can be accessed through an open-air carpark.

Instead, Neo inched the Bentley forward against the security guard, before getting out of the vehicle.

He was then told that he could not enter through the main gate as he was not in the queue, and to proceed to the side gate instead.

The guard also sought assistance from the school's Operations Manager, who came over and told Neo he was not entering the school in the right way.

At this point, Neo got back into the Bentley and proceeded to inch his car forward into the security guard again. This caused the guard to move backwards and stumble. He tapped on the car's bonnet twice, asking Neo to stop moving forward, which he did.

Neo was subsequently allowed to enter through the main gate by the Operations Manager.

On the same day, the security guard sought medical attention as he felt pain in his right knee and was given three days of medical leave.

He also made a police report about the incident. Neo was later arrested.

Rash and belligerent

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ben Mathias Tan said in his sentencing submissions that Neo's "rash and belligerent conduct behind the wheel of the Bentley demonstrated a plain disregard for the safety of the victim and surrounding pedestrians".

Neo's lawyer, John Lim, argued that his client was "genuinely remorseful" and had tried to apologise to the security guard in person, reported CNA, but was told to let the law "take its course".

Lim added that his client had not intended to cut the queue and was unfamiliar with the route as it was the first time he was sending his granddaughter to school.

For committing a rash act causing hurt, Neo could have been jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

The Bentley, which was inspected and found not to have any mechanical failures, actually belonged to Neo's son, Glynn Neo Jia's, motor trade business.

According to CNA, the younger Neo is accused of altering the car's licence plate on Jan. 11 and allowing his father to use the Bentley without insurance coverage.

Top images by Syahindah Ishak and Mothership reader.