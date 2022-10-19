Back

Bentley driver who inched car forward & hurt Red Swastika School security guard jailed for 8 weeks

Neo Hong Chye, 61, cut the queue and inched his vehicle into a security guard blocking his way.

Andrew Koay | October 19, 2022, 12:59 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Bentley driver who inched his car forward despite a security guard standing in the entrance of Red Swastika School in Bedok was sentenced to eight weeks in jail and a S$600 fine on Oct. 19.

According to CNA, Neo Hong Chye, 61, was also handed a 12-month driving ban.

He had pleaded guilty to causing hurt through a rash act and driving without insurance.

The incident, which saw Neo behind the wheel of the Bentley, pushing a security guard backwards, was captured on video and circulated on social media.

The 62-year-old security guard, Neo Ah Whatt, suffered from a bruised knee as a result of the offender's actions.

Inched vehicle into security guard

Court documents seen by Mothership state that on Jan. 11, 2022, Neo had been driving his granddaughter to school with his wife seated in the front passenger seat.

While waiting in the queue of cars to enter the school's main gate, Neo decided to cut the queue by changing lanes and overtaking the waiting cars.

However, before he could enter through the main gate, he was stopped by the security guard who asked Neo to proceed to the side gate, which can be accessed through an open-air carpark.

Instead, Neo inched the Bentley forward against the security guard, before getting out of the vehicle.

He was then told that he could not enter through the main gate as he was not in the queue, and to proceed to the side gate instead.

The guard also sought assistance from the school's Operations Manager, who came over and told Neo he was not entering the school in the right way.

At this point, Neo got back into the Bentley and proceeded to inch his car forward into the security guard again. This caused the guard to move backwards and stumble. He tapped on the car's bonnet twice, asking Neo to stop moving forward, which he did.

Neo was subsequently allowed to enter through the main gate by the Operations Manager.

On the same day, the security guard sought medical attention as he felt pain in his right knee and was given three days of medical leave.

He also made a police report about the incident. Neo was later arrested.

Rash and belligerent

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ben Mathias Tan said in his sentencing submissions that Neo's "rash and belligerent conduct behind the wheel of the Bentley demonstrated a plain disregard for the safety of the victim and surrounding pedestrians".

Neo's lawyer, John Lim, argued that his client was "genuinely remorseful" and had tried to apologise to the security guard in person, reported CNA, but was told to let the law "take its course".

Lim added that his client had not intended to cut the queue and was unfamiliar with the route as it was the first time he was sending his granddaughter to school.

For committing a rash act causing hurt, Neo could have been jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

The Bentley, which was inspected and found not to have any mechanical failures, actually belonged to Neo's son, Glynn Neo Jia's, motor trade business.

According to CNA, the younger Neo is accused of altering the car's licence plate on Jan. 11 and allowing his father to use the Bentley without insurance coverage.

Related story:

Top images by Syahindah Ishak and Mothership reader.

Heavy traffic expected at S'pore-JB land checkpoints over upcoming Deepavali weekend

Take note.

October 19, 2022, 03:13 PM

19-year-old man, accused of murdering father in Yishun, allowed to see family

He has been remanded for psychiatric assessment for three weeks.

October 19, 2022, 02:57 PM

Heartbroken S'porean man sells 3D2N MBS hotel staycation after break-up

Join the broken hearts club.

October 19, 2022, 12:34 PM

S'pore police: S$22,000 lost so far to new unpaid ERP toll phishing scam

Messages appeared to be sent from "ERP".

October 19, 2022, 11:57 AM

I tried using LumiHealth with my Apple Watch. 10/10 would recommend for an all-round healthier lifestyle.

Embarking on a healthier lifestyle doesn’t have to involve a drastic first step.

October 19, 2022, 11:00 AM

MHA: Very strong support among S'poreans on use of death penalty for serious crimes, including drug trafficking

The studies commissioned by the ministry also show a "very high level" of public confidence in Singapore’s criminal justice.

October 19, 2022, 10:00 AM

Regent hotel at Cuscaden Road rebranded as Conrad S'pore Orchard

The 440-room hotel will undergo a facelift and refurbishment.

October 19, 2022, 03:18 AM

11,553 local cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 18

Wear a mask, test and isolate yourself if you are unwell.

October 18, 2022, 09:33 PM

Mahathir says if M'sian Malays are poor & forced to 'sell their land', they will become like S'pore

Repeated comments.

October 18, 2022, 08:16 PM

Woman approached by stranger for S$10 to travel to Ang Mo Kio, calls his bluff by offering a ride there

She won praise for how she handled the situation.

October 18, 2022, 07:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.