4-room HDB flat in Bendemeer rented out for S$4,600 per month

Paying premium.

Belmont Lay | October 21, 2022, 05:37 PM

A four-room HDB flat at 38A Bendemeer Road has been successfully rented out for S$4,600 a month in October 2022.

The amount appears to be a record-high monthly rental for a unit in that area, as shared by real estate agent Anne Ho in a TikTok on Oct.18.

@homesbyanne The best rental yield comes from hdb flats #sghdbrenovation #sghdbflat #sghdbhomes #sgrental #sginvestment ♬ Loverboy - A-Wall

Ho is listed as a senior marketing director at ERA Realty Network.

She put up a screenshot that showed the transaction for S$4,600-a-month flat was filed on Oct. 12.

The previous successful rental transaction at the same block on May 4, 2022 showed that a four-room HDB unit was rented out for S$2,650 -- almost S$2,000 cheaper.

via Google Maps

According to HDB's own data, the median rental rates for four-room flats in the Kallang/ Whampoa area was S$2,700 in the second quarter of 2022.

It was S$2,500 in the second quarter of 2021 -- just a year ago.

HDB flat interior

The 14-second video showed the interior of the 990 sq ft fully-furnished unit with a Scandinavian theme, and the unblocked view as seen from the living room.

The block, beside Kallang River, is not that near Boon Keng MRT station as it takes about nine minutes of walking to get there.

But the overall location is close to town as it takes 15 minutes to get to Dhoby Ghaut.

Ho asked in the short clip: "What's there not to like?"

The video's caption read: "The best rental yield comes from HDB flats."

In response to a comment that that the rental seemed excessive as a terrace house at Chip Bee Gardens in the Holland Village area was going for S$4,200 a month, Ho replied: "Yea... more value but condition different."

Another comment that asked why rent such a place for a seemingly exorbitant amount, Ho explained: "Tenants not eligible to buy."

Top photos via @homesbyanne

