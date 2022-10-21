Back

Man who allegedly grew cannabis plants at Bedok Reservoir Road among 117 people arrested for suspected drug offences

Another man and a woman were arrested for candies containing cannabis.

Matthias Ang | October 21, 2022, 09:39 PM

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 117 suspected drug offenders in a two-week island-wide drug operation from Oct. 10 to Oct. 21.

The operation resulted in the seizure of about 38g of heroin, 52g of ‘Ice’, 254g of cannabis, 180g of cannabis products, three cannabis plants, 7g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), 4g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, five LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and a bottle of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), CNB said in a press release.

According to CNB, these drugs have an estimated street value of about S$19,000.

Some of the areas covered during this island-wide operation included Buangkok, Bukit Batok and Clementi.

The operation included the arrest of the following suspects:

Man who allegedly grew cannabis plants arrested on Oct. 19

On Oct. 19, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at the Parcel Post Section detected a parcel of 19 packets of candy suspected to contain cannabis.

Source: Photo via CNB

The case was referred to CNB for further investigations.

In a follow-up operation conducted on the same day, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Bedok Reservoir Road and arrested a 30-year-old Singaporean man, the intended recipient of the parcel, for suspected drug offences.

About 96g of vegetable matter believed to be cannabis and three potted plants believed to be cannabis were seized from the unit, along with various equipment used for the cultivation of cannabis plants.

Source: Photo via CNB

Source: Photo via CNB

Source: Photo via CNB

Source: Photo via CNB

Man, 26, and woman, 23, arrested on Oct. 15 for candy containing cannabis

Similarly, earlier on Oct. 15, ICA officials at the Parcel Post Section detected a parcel of five packets of candy suspected to contain cannabis.

Following a referral of the case to CNB, a follow-up operation conducted on the same day.

CNB officers arrested a 26-year-old Singaporean man and 23-year-old Singaporean woman for suspected drug offences in a private residential enclave located in the vicinity of Lorong Ah Soo.

Drug paraphernalia were also seized from the unit.

Source: Photo via CNB

Investigations into all of the suspects arrested during the operation are ongoing.

Top photos via CNB

