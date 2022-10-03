Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice opening at VivoCity on Oct. 7, 2022

Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice is opening at VivoCity on Oct. 7, 2022.

This will be its first outlet in a mall, according to the

A deliciously messy plate costs about S$5 at the original outlet, but it's likely that prices will be higher at VivoCity due to the rent.

Founded in 1930, the brand's famous curry gravy is made from a blend of 15 spices, fresh coconut and soya sauce.

It gets its name from the tradition of using metal scissors to cut food into pieces.

However, the upcoming space is described as a "casual dining restaurant", which we imagine to be quite different from the old-school environment at Jalan Besar.

The eatery says that it aims to retain its "sought-after nostalgia" even at the new store, nonetheless.

While the VivoCity outlet is advertised as the brand's first-ever mall outlet, fans might recall that they can also find the curry rice at ION Orchard's basement.

In response to queries from Mothership, a spokesperson explained that the VivoCity branch is considered its first mall opening as it will be a standalone space, unlike the ION outlet which is a part of the Hawker Street concept.

Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice @ VivoCity

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, B2-23A, Singapore 098585

Top photo via SeungJun Kim and Sam Toh/Google Maps