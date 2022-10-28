Gardens by the Bay transforms into 'Avatar' planet Pandora with day & night walk-through experience

Avatar: The Experience is set to run at Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest till Mar. 31, 2023.

Spanning 4,000 square metres and five zones, the walk-through event will transform the Cloud Forest into Pandora, the fictional planet that "Avatar" is set in.

It will feature an immersive day and night walkthrough experience inspired by the James Cameron film.

Pandoran elements

Fans of Avatar can look out for 25 Pandoran elements at Gardens by the Bay, including the Na'vi—people who inhabit Pandora.

This is the first major transformation of Cloud Forest for an immersive experience in 10 years.

Animatronic banshee

At six-metre tall, this life-size animatronic banshee produces real-time reactions to its environment.

The event features theatrical and laser lighting that is paired with sound and wind effects at the Sacred Space.

Guests will also be able to see an artistic sculpted representation of the Ilu, a new marine creature that will be featured in the upcoming instalment "Avatar: The Way of Water".

Avatar: The Experience

Here's how much the tickets cost:

Adult: S$27

S$27 Senior (60 years and above): S$23

S$23 Child (three to 12 years old): S$23

Tickets can be purchased via Gardens by the Bay's website.

Where: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

When: Oct. 28, 2022 to Mar. 31, 2023, from 9am to 9pm

Top image by Hayley Foong.