Automated customs clearance at JB checkpoint to be suspended for nearly a month from Oct. 16

The works will be carried out from Oct. 16 to Nov. 10.

Matthias Ang | October 15, 2022, 09:25 PM

The automated customs clearance system at the Sultan Iskandar Building's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoint will be suspended for nearly a month starting from Oct. 16, Malaysian media China Press reported.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of the Sultan Iskandar Building, autogate replacement and installation works will be carried out at the checkpoint from Oct. 16 until Nov. 10.

The post added that automated gates not involved in the replacement will operate as usual for "Malaysian citizens visitors”.

It did not specify how many automated gates will operate as usual.

In addition, alternate travel routes have been arranged at counters where clearance is conducted manually.

  • Counters 1 - 4: Malaysian citizens

  • Counter 5: Senior citizen, People with disabilities , pregnant mothers and Malaysian permanent residents,

  • Counters 6 - 18: All passports

China Press further reported that the time taken for clearing customs is generally expected to increase as a result of more people needing to clear customs manually.

