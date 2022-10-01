Antonio Inoki, Japanese politician & wrestler who fought Muhammad Ali, dies at 79

Antonio Inoki, Japanese pro-wrestling legend and elected member of Japan's upper house, has passed away at the age of 79.

The cause of death was heart failure according to Japan Times, citing NHK.

Inoki Vs Ali

Born Kanji Inoki in Yokohama Japan, he became a wrestler at 17 when he was talent spotted in Brazil in 1960, where his family had moved to, according to Nikkei.

He was known for his flamboyant and bombastic personality. Here he is with fans lining up to be slapped by him.

Antonio Inoki was an icon in Japan.



People would line up to get slapped by him because it was considered a blessing.



RIP to one of the most important figures in martial arts history. pic.twitter.com/uYBizMsBUP — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) October 1, 2022

He is probably best known for his match with Muhammad Ali at Nippon Budokan in 1976, who nicknamed him "the Pelican" for his prominent jawline.

A controversial match, with accusations that the match was a sham, held only for the money.

However neither Inoki nor Ali has ever said it was anything other than a real match. The Guardian, in a retrospective about the fight, quoted Inoki as saying that Ali could get injured if he didn't take the fight seriously.

"I'm going in there fighting, I may even break his arm," Inoki said.

At the last moment, the rules would be changed to limit Inoki's moves, not being allowed to throw or tackle Ali, or kick him without one knee on the ground.

First Ali, then Gene Lebell, now Antonio Inoki.



All three men involved in the most famous MMA fight of all time are now gone.



RIP to a Japanese wrestling icon.#antonioinoki pic.twitter.com/wMzqOa8GjB — Paul Lazenby (@MaulerMMA) October 1, 2022

The match would end in a controversial draw, with audience members disgruntled at the performance. But Inoki and Ali would become friends, Ali being present at Inoki's retirement bout in 1998.

The match is also considered to be a progenitor to modern mixed martial arts fights.

Wrestling champion

Inoki would also go on to be an unacknowledged World Wrestling Federation, now the WWE, champion. Winning the belt in a show in Tokyo from Bob Buckland, but never formally recognised.

However, when paying tribute to Inoki's on Sep 30 (U.S. time), the WWE announcers would call him as the first Japanese WWE World Champion, in addition to him being part of the WWE Hall of Fame.

They would acknowledge the role Inoki played as a promoter of Japanese wrestling, especially as the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Current Chief Content Officer of the WWE, and wrestling legend in his own right, Triple H paid tribute to Inoki as well.

One of the most important figures in the history of our business, and a man who embodied the term “fighting spirit.” The legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki will live on forever. — Triple H (@TripleH) October 1, 2022

Inoki also served two terms in Japan's Upper House, the first of which while he was still wrestling. He was even sent to Iraq in the run-up to the first Gulf War, where AP said he secured the release of 36 hostages as part of a one-man diplomatic mission.

Top image via @Inoki_Kanji/twitter