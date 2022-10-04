Police anti-vice raids in Balestier & Orchard: 14 women & 1 man, aged 25-42, investigated for offences under Women’s Charter

A total of 39 persons, aged between 20 and 81, are being investigated for various offences, following a multi-agency enforcement operation conducted from Sep. 24 and Oct. 1, 2022.

The operation covered various locations, such as Orchard Road, Balestier Road and Clarke Quay, and was led by Tanglin Police Division and supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Central Narcotics Bureau, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, and Singapore Customs.

Illegal gambling

In a series of joint operations with Singapore Customs conducted in the vicinity of Whampoa and Beo Crescent, a total of 17 persons, aged between 62 and 81, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities.

Separately, a 60-year-old man, was issued with a composition sum under the Customs Act for being in possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Cash amounting to more than S$4600, a handphone, four sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes and gambling paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits.

Vice activities involving women

In an operation against vice activities, police raided commercial units along Balestier Road, Orchard Road and a residential unit along Sophia Road.

A total of 14 women and one man, aged between 25 and 42, are being investigated for offences under the Women’s Charter 1961.

Condoms and 24 handphones were seized during the operation.

Shin Min Daily News reported that some of the women and customers were allegedly naked when the police raided the premises, and three women hid in the attic on the second floor.

Suspected involvement in gang activities

Enforcement rounds targeting public entertainment outlets in the vicinity of Orchard and Clarke Quay were also conducted.

A total of three persons aged between 20 and 50, were arrested for their suspected involvement in gang activities.

During the operation, seven men aged between 29 and 44, and a woman, aged 21, were found in possession of duty unpaid cigarettes.

Among them, four were issued with advisories while the rest are being investigated for offences under the Customs Act.

Fire safety violations were also detected in six public entertainment outlets and SCDF will be following up with enforcement actions.

Investigations against the 39 individuals are ongoing.

