Back

Police anti-vice raids in Balestier & Orchard: 14 women & 1 man, aged 25-42, investigated for offences under Women’s Charter

A total of 39 persons, aged 20 to 81, investigated for various offences.

Belmont Lay | October 04, 2022, 12:31 PM

Events

Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A total of 39 persons, aged between 20 and 81, are being investigated for various offences, following a multi-agency enforcement operation conducted from Sep. 24 and Oct. 1, 2022.

The operation covered various locations, such as Orchard Road, Balestier Road and Clarke Quay, and was led by Tanglin Police Division and supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Central Narcotics Bureau, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, and Singapore Customs.

Illegal gambling

In a series of joint operations with Singapore Customs conducted in the vicinity of Whampoa and Beo Crescent, a total of 17 persons, aged between 62 and 81, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities.

Separately, a 60-year-old man, was issued with a composition sum under the Customs Act for being in possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Cash amounting to more than S$4600, a handphone, four sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes and gambling paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits.

Vice activities involving women

In an operation against vice activities, police raided commercial units along Balestier Road, Orchard Road and a residential unit along Sophia Road.

An anti-vice operation at a commercial unit along Balestier Road. via SPF

An anti-vice operation at a commercial unit along Balestier Road. via SPF

Female subjects arrested and escorted to the vehicle. via SPF

An anti-vice operation at a commercial unit along Orchard Road. via SPF

via Shin Min Daily News

via Shin Min Daily News

A total of 14 women and one man, aged between 25 and 42, are being investigated for offences under the Women’s Charter 1961.

Condoms and 24 handphones were seized during the operation.

Shin Min Daily News reported that some of the women and customers were allegedly naked when the police raided the premises, and three women hid in the attic on the second floor.

Suspected involvement in gang activities

Enforcement rounds targeting public entertainment outlets in the vicinity of Orchard and Clarke Quay were also conducted.

A total of three persons aged between 20 and 50, were arrested for their suspected involvement in gang activities.

During the operation, seven men aged between 29 and 44, and a woman, aged 21, were found in possession of duty unpaid cigarettes.

Among them, four were issued with advisories while the rest are being investigated for offences under the Customs Act.

Officers conducting checks at one of the public entertainment outlets. via SPF

Officers conducting checks at one of the public entertainment outlets. via SPF

A male subject arrested and escorted by officers. via SPF

Fire safety violations were also detected in six public entertainment outlets and SCDF will be following up with enforcement actions.

Investigations against the 39 individuals are ongoing.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & SPF

Riders Cafe to close by end-Feb. 2023 for Cross Island Line works

Sad.

October 04, 2022, 11:58 AM

Ridiculously cute Little Turtle Bun launching at IKEA S'pore on Oct. 10, 2022

Too cute to not eat.

October 04, 2022, 11:47 AM

2 SIA crew members assaulted near hotel in Melbourne, both sustain superficial injuries

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 04, 2022, 11:14 AM

Another S'pore car tried to cut queue on Causeway, stopped & led away by M'sia traffic police

Another queue-cutter.

October 04, 2022, 10:16 AM

Man, covered in mud likely from F1 event, praised for standing in MRT carriage to not soil seats

When life gives you rain and waterlogged conditions.

October 04, 2022, 03:10 AM

Indranee Rajah refutes Leong Mun Wai's 'cynical' portrayal of govt spending in SPH Media Trust & Sports Hub deals

The government's rationale behind the SPH Media Trust and Sports Hub decisions have previously been discussed in Parliament.

October 03, 2022, 11:21 PM

M'sian parliament can't be dissolved on Oct. 3 as Agong hasn't returned from S'pore's F1

UMNO wants to hold the election monSoon.

October 03, 2022, 10:21 PM

Woman sells Bedok flat as neighbour's parrot too noisy day & night affecting her sleep

One reason to sell your home.

October 03, 2022, 08:19 PM

Otters kill over 40 koi & fishes leaving Bukit Timah resident too 'traumatised' to rear fish again

This is the first time this has happened to him in the 20-plus years he has lived there.

October 03, 2022, 07:07 PM

700 junior doctors recruited every year, over 90% are local: MOH Holdings

A spokesperson also highlighted that doctors recruited from overseas must be from approved universities.

October 03, 2022, 07:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.