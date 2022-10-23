Angela Lee, bruised after defeat in S'pore, chats with daughter Ava & gets a 'strong' punch

Mixed martial arts fighter Angela Lee faced off against Chinese fighter Jingnan Xiong in a Strawweight world championship fight organised by ONE Championship.

Judges decided who won

The Oct. 1 fight saw Xiong successfully defending her title as Strawweight world champion after five intense rounds at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While Xiong started the first round strong, nearly subduing Lee, the remaining four rounds were inconclusive, and Xiong's victory was eventually decided by judges.

Lee questioned the result the next day, writing in a Facebook post that she "truly believed that [she] did enough to win the fight" after a "tough first round".

She called for ONE Championship to consider clarifying and improving the rules, which she said currently leave the judging "too vague".

"Even though we didn't get that second belt, I know I won the hearts of everyone in that stadium yesterday and hopefully even more across the world tuning in," she said.

Xiong, on the other hand, said:

“If [Angela Lee] doesn’t understand [the decision], that’s her problem. I think that the judges have bright eyes. We can do it two or three more times. I will win all those fights in the future.”

Will let daughter try other sports

Meanwhile, a short clip recorded after the fight showed a softer side of Lee.

Visibly bruised from the fight, the fighter is seen carrying her 18-month-old and talking about what happened.

"Did you see mummy fighting?" Lee asks Ava.

Lee's mother, Jewelz, chimes in, telling Ava, "Mama was punching and kicking."

Lee then puts up a palm and asks Ava to show her a punch.

Lee has addressed the question of whether her daughter will follow in her footsteps, and said she and her husband — also a MMA fighter — don't want to "force it", and plan to expose their daughter to other things besides fighting.

Looks like Ava has been learning a thing or two from watching her mother fight, though.

Baby Ava's reward for her "strong" punch? A kiss from mum.

Aww.

Top image via ONE Championship and Angela Lee on Instagram