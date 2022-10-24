Man, 70, begging for money in Ang Mo Kio underpass claims it's for mother's funeral

A man has been begging for money for quite some time in the underpass connecting AMK Hub to Ang Mo Kio MRT station.

The 70-year-old man was sighted barefooted and seated on a small stool near the wall when a reporter from Chinese media Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) visited on Oct. 21.

Claims to be begging to return money borrowed for mother's funeral

In front of the man were two posters saying that he needs S$3,000 urgently to pay for his mother's funeral arrangement, and that he will return the money in three months.

He also expressed gratitude to whoever is willing to help him tide through this difficult period.

The Chinese reporter found out from workers nearby that the man had been begging for money in the underpass almost every day for around two months.

The man claimed that his mother, in her 90s, had passed away two weeks ago.

His father had passed away too.

The man told Shin Min that he had borrowed S$3,000 from his relatives and friends to arrange for his mother's funeral.

He had already raised around one-third of the amount, and would stop begging once he had gathered enough money.

The Chinese reporter also observed some packs of tissue paper on the floor, but noticed that not many people who donated money would take the tissue packs.

The man also said that he used to sell tissue packs at Toa Payoh, near where he lives.

He did not have a licence to do so, and had to stop after complaints were lodged.

Mothership noted that the man was not there on Oct. 21 around 3-4pm.

He was also not spotted in the underpass on Oct. 24, around noon time.

Reactions

The article received mixed reactions from readers who left comments on the Chinese media's Facebook.

While a few readers were more sympathetic towards the man, most were doubtful about the man's story.

A few comments pointed out that it is common practice for funeral parlours to help those in need, and it is therefore unusual for the man to beg for money to pay for funeral arrangements.

Some also said that the man could have asked his Member of Parliament or social service organisations for help.

Others also urged people to refrain from making nasty comments without knowing what the man is going through.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News